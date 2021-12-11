Two titles are on the line in the UFC’s final pay-per-view of 2021. In the main event, Dustin Poirier is finally going to capture a world championship when he takes on lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. The co-event is followed by the main event, which includes bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes defending her titles against Julianna Pena.

UFC 269 Pay Per View Info



What: UFC 269

UFC 269 When: Saturday, December 11, 2021, @ 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST

Saturday, December 11, 2021, @ 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST Where: T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada TV Broadcast: ESPN+ (USA)

ESPN+ (USA) Watch anywhere: FightPass

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) founded in 1993, is the premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization. It was founded by Rorion Gracie and Art Davie, with help from John Milius, as a no-holds-barred answer to Vale Tudo events in Brazil. The current president of UFC is Dana White.

When is the UFC 269 Fight?

Poirier vs. Oliveira takes place on Saturday, 11th December 2021, followed by the co-event featuring Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will begin at 10 PM/7 PM ETPT while the preliminary fights will get underway from 8 PM/5 PM ET/PT.

Dustin Poirier is a fighter on the rise, and it’s time to see him in the UFC lightweight title fight. The man with arguably the most impressive record right now, Dustin Poirier (28-6(1)), makes his second attempt for the coveted lightweight gold.

After finishing Anthony Pettis (2017), Justin Gaethje (2018), Eddie Alvarez (2018), and breaking Max Holloway’s 13-fight win streak with a unanimous decision, he inevitably got submitted but quickly resumed picking off the elite, including Dan Hooker 2020) and Conor McGregor twice this year.

Charles Oliveira is a jiu-jitsu wizard who has evolved into a fighter with clean and crisp boxing techniques. He’s been on an impressive nine-fight winning streak, not to mention adding another record – the most finishes in UFC history (17) to go along with his most submissions and ‘performance of the night’ bonuses.

Watch UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier PPV Fight from Canada

Unfortunately ESPN+ will not available in Canada. But not to be worry, the fans are able to watch UFC 269 Live stream Prelims card in FIGHTPASS. But you must need to order. a PPV for main card fight through Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. Same as alternative you can also try FIGHTPASS for UFC 269 PPV.

In the co-event of the evening, Amanda Nunes will be defending her bantamweight and featherweight titles against Julianna Pena.

Amanda Nunes is currently on a three-fight win streak and looking to become the first woman in history to hold two championship crowns simultaneously after dispatching Megan Anderson earlier this year. If we talk about Julianna Pena, she has won three of her last four fights.

UFC 269 full fight card

Early prelims begin at 3:15pm PT / 6:15pm ET

Andre Muniz vs Eryk Anders

Miranda Maverick vs Erin Blanchfield

Alex Perez vs Matt Schnell

Ryan Hall vs Darrick Minner

Randy Costa vs Tony Kelley

Gillian Robertson vs Priscila Cachoeira

The Prelims begin at 5pm PT / 8pm ET (or 1am GMT)

Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige

Pedro Munhoz vs Dominick Cruz

Augusto Sakai vs Tai Tuivasa

Jordan Wright vs Bruno Silva

The Main Card begins at 7pm PT / 10pm ET

Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier (Lightweight title fight)

Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña (Women’s Bantamweight title fight)

Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

Kai Kara France vs Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva vs Sean O’Malley

In the co-feature, women’s bantamweight and featherweight champ Amanda Nunes will be defending her 135-pound belt against challenger Julianna Pena. Nunes has beaten all of her challengers so far. Nunes is the favorite to win with -1000 odds, whereas Pena currently stands on +650

The post How to order UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier PPV Fight in Canada Tonight appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to order UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier PPV Fight in Canada Tonight