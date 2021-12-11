No. 14 Houston has been absolutely menacing on defense this season, ranking as the second-best scoring defense in the country. And if there’s one thing I know, defense travels. It also helps they score about 80 points a game and have faced the likes of Wisconsin, Butler, and Oregon already this season so a big game shouldn’t scare them.

Houston Basketball vs Alabama Game Info



What: Houston vs Alabama Basketball

When: Saturday, Dec. 11th, 10:00 pm (EST)

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Watch Anywhere: Gamepass, ESPN 2

Alabama has been to the mountaintop this season already having beaten former No. 1 Gonzaga. Aside from the inexplicable loss to Iona, the Crimson Tide have looked great this season and are looking to build momentum with another top-15 win against Houston.

Houston vs Alabama Men’s Basketball preview

The Cougars force 17 turnovers a game with 11 of them being steals — live ball turnovers, more importantly. They have such a great scoring defense because they allow the fewest amount of 2-point attempts. Doing that has led to them allowing the second-fewest amount of those attempts to go in the hoop as well.

Alabama plays some pretty solid defense of its own as the Crimson Tide allows teams to shoot only 27% from beyond the arc. They are also a top-25 team when it comes to the three major categories of rebounding — total, offensive, defensive — so they finish defensive possessions and keep their own offensive possessions alive.

The Crimson Tide have not seen a defense like Houston’s yet this season so we will have to see which of those wins out. Alabama is 1-1 when scoring less than 75 points so if Houston can keep that number low and keep the game ugly, the Cougars should have a great chance to win the game.

How to Watch Houston vs Alabama Basketball



One of the major issues with watching college basketball is that the games are spread across numerous channels, which may or may not be part of your subscription package with your current service. If you’re missing the necessary channel for the game you want to watch, check out these services to find the one that’s best for you. Of course, you can stream college Basketball commitment-free with Gamepass

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.99 for the weekend.

Watch Free Arizona Basketball Game vs Illinois

If recording games to view later is important to you, one service worth checking out is FuboTV. In addition to having the ESPN, ESPN2 and major sports channels of College Basketball and live local channels, FuboTV provides customers with 250 hours of cloud DVR storage.

At the standard price of $64.99, FuboTV does offer a free seven-day trial for new users. Live and local channels may be restricted by region, and games on local channels are subject to blackout. Click here to watch with 7 days free trial.

The post Houston vs Alabama Basketball: Start Time, Live Stream, Preview for a top-15 Matchup appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Houston vs Alabama Basketball: Start Time, Live Stream, Preview for a top-15 Matchup