Gonzaga is clearly not afraid to travel or play top tier competition. The Bulldogs have already played the likes of Texas, Alabama, UCLA, and Duke. Texas Tech has not had quite the same rigorous schedule that Gonzaga has played. The Red Raiders boast a win over Tennessee, but haven’t really played anyone else challenging on their schedule.

Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas Tech Game Info



What: Gonzaga vs Texas Tech Basketball

When: Saturday, Dec. 18th, 1:00 pm (EST)

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Watch Anywhere: Gamepass, CBS

This will be a true test for Texas Tech and will show whether or not they are a legitimate Big 12 threat this year. They lost to Providence, but have taken care of business in all of the other games on their schedule so they are basically on track after losing their coach in the offseason.

Gonzaga vs Texas Tech Men’s Basketball preview

The Gonzaga offense is no joke and is one of the smoothest in the country. It averages 18 assists per game and has the highest two-point shooting percentage at 64.7 percent. The Bulldogs also have the highest shooting percentage overall at 53 percent, so clearly the Red Raiders cannot take them lightly.

Texas Tech has a stifling defense that only allows 59 points a game and allows the ninth-fewest made field goals per game. The Red Raiders force about 17 turnovers a game with about six of those being steals.

Both teams are pretty good on the boards as grabs the 11th-most total rebounds in the country and the seventh-most defensive boards. Texas Tech grabs the 20th most total rebounds, but also the fourth-most offensive rebounds. Gonzaga will have to finish off their defensive possessions if they don’t want to get upset by the Red Raiders in this one.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs Texas Tech Basketball



Watch Free Gonzaga Basketball Game vs Texas Tech

