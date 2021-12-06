Tonight 6th December, Monday the Florida State University women’s team will face for the NCAA DI women’s soccer national championship game with the BYU women’s soccer. Florida State chases its third National Championship in eight years against Cinderella BYU in this women’s college soccer title showdown. The match (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. Everything about tonight soccer match, how to watch and game preview below.

DI Women’s College Cup Final Schedule:

What: 2021 D-I NCAA Women’s College Cup Final

2021 D-I NCAA Women’s College Cup Final Who : BYU vs Florida State

: BYU vs Florida State When: Monday, December 6, 2021, @ 8 p.m. EST

Monday, December 6, 2021, @ 8 p.m. EST Where: Stevens Stadium – Santa Clara, California

Stevens Stadium – Santa Clara, California TV Broadcast: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: GamePass

FSU vs BYU women’s Soccer 2021 National Championship Game Preview

For Florida State, this is their second consecutive appearance in the Women’s College Cup and their third appearance in the last four years. In 2018, the Seminoles defeated North Carolina to secure the program’s first title since 2014. Last year’s final was a close one that went to penalty kicks where Santa Clara was crowned champion. This is the 12th time that the Florida State women’s soccer team has reached the final, including five consecutive years from 2011-2015. Since taking over as head coach in 2005, 11 of those appearances have been under the direction of Mark Krikorian.

BYU’s history isn’t as storied as Florida State’s but with the nation’s leading offense, they hope this could be the start of something. In fact, Monday night will be the Cougars’ first-ever appearance in the Women’s College Cup Final. Last Friday was easily the closest match of the tournament for BYU, and they had already sent top-seeded Virginia packing in the third round. For senior All-Americans Mikayla Colohan and Cameron Tucker, they’d surely like to end their collegiate careers hoisting the College Cup. Now, they’re just one match away.

How to watch NCAA Tournament Final 2021- Florida State vs BYU Soccer

Monday’s College Cup Final between FSU vs BYU Women’s Soccer team in the 2021 DI NCAA Women’s Soccer College Cup will be broadcast on ESPNU. Unfortunately, the channel is only available with qualifying television packages, and may not be available where you are. In this case, we recommend that you check out GamePass.

GamePassTV is a non-contract, non-subscription service that brings you many of the biggest sporting events in the world, without needing a VPN. Simply pay for the events that you want to watch, without carrying an expensive television package, or paying for forgotten service trials. This weekend, you can watch the NCAA Women’s College Cup Final between Florida State vs BYU Live Streaming in high-quality HD for just $9.95 with GamePass.

The post FSU vs BYU Women’s Soccer: Live Stream, Start Time for the National Championship Final appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: FSU vs BYU Women’s Soccer: Live Stream, Start Time for the National Championship Final