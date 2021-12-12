The UFC has long been one of the most popular sports in America. With so many milestones set, broken, and coming into fruition year after year, it is no wonder Las Vegas will be hosting another big event on Saturday night when UFC 269 goes down at T-Mobile Arena.

In the main event, Dustin Poirier is finally going to capture a world championship when he takes on lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. The co-event is followed by the main event, which includes bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes defending her titles against Julianna Pena.

HOW TO WATCH UFC 269: OLIVEIRA VS. POIRIER

What: UFC 269

UFC 269 When: Saturday, December 11, 2021, @ 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST

Saturday, December 11, 2021, @ 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST Where: T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada TV Broadcast: ESPN Plus (US); UFC Fight Pass (Canada); BT Sport (UK); Kayo (AUS).

ESPN Plus (US); UFC Fight Pass (Canada); BT Sport (UK); Kayo (AUS). Watch anywhere: FightPass

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) founded in 1993, is the premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization. It was founded by Rorion Gracie and Art Davie, with help from John Milius, as a no-holds-barred answer to Vale Tudo events in Brazil. The current president of UFC is Dana White.

In the short time that the UFC has been around, it has evolved from a relatively unknown organization to becoming one of the most popular sports in America. The UFC has set and broken multiple records over the years, and with the ever-growing popularity of MMA, it shows no signs of slowing down.

On Saturday night, we will see Dustin Poirier take on Charles Oliveira for the lightweight championship. The co-event of the evening will see bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes defending her titles against Julianna Pena.

With so much on the line, UFC 269 is sure to be a can’t-miss event for MMA fans.

When is the UFC 269 Fight?

Poirier vs. Oliveira takes place on Saturday, 11th December 2021, followed by the co-event featuring Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will begin at 10 PM/7 PM ETPT while the preliminary fights will get underway from 8 PM/5 PM ETPT.

UFC 269 live stream free guide for Prelims Fight

HOW TO WATCH UFC 269 FREE (Prelims) IN THE US

The official broadcast partner of the UFC is ESPN, and as such, UFC 269 will be carry on ESPN+ as a pay-per-view. UFC fan’s of the United States can watch the prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, So you can watch the prelims fight via fubo.TV with free 7 days trials, while the main card is an exclusive $70 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET. The fight will be broadcast live on ESPN TV. You can also stream it online on WatchESPN.

However, as alternative if you you can try FIGHTPASS all in one combo pack (prelims and Main Card) and the best part is if you are a hassle free one time payment base (no monthly or future) PPV event for UFC 269

HOW TO WATCH UFC 269 Live Stream PPV IN CANADA

Unfortunately ESPN+ will not available in Canada. But not to be worry, the fans are able to watch UFC 269 Live stream Prelims card in FIGHTPASS. But you must need to order. a PPV for main card fight through Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. Same as alternative you can also try FIGHTPASS for UFC 269 PPV.

HOW TO WATCH UFC 269 Live Stream PPV IN AUSTRALIA and NZ

The UFC 269 full coverage will be available on Main Event PPV website, so if you are interested to watch the full fight you can order (Cost: $54.95) by visiting their official website. And New Zealand fans can watch UFC 269 PPV fight by SKY-Sports PPV.

You can also watch the event from anywhere without cable and VPN through FIGHTPASS for a good streaming experience with a good fight card.

UFC 269 full fight card

Early prelims begin at 3:15pm PT / 6:15pm ET

Andre Muniz vs Eryk Anders

Miranda Maverick vs Erin Blanchfield

Alex Perez vs Matt Schnell

Ryan Hall vs Darrick Minner

Randy Costa vs Tony Kelley

Gillian Robertson vs Priscila Cachoeira

The Prelims begin at 5pm PT / 8pm ET (or 1am GMT)

Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige

Pedro Munhoz vs Dominick Cruz

Augusto Sakai vs Tai Tuivasa

Jordan Wright vs Bruno Silva

The Main Card begins at 7pm PT / 10pm ET

Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier (Lightweight title fight)

Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña (Women’s Bantamweight title fight)

Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

Kai Kara France vs Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva vs Sean O’Malley

UFC 269 odds

The main event is a lightweight title fight between Brazil’s Charles Oliveira and former interim champ Dustin Poirier.

Poirier is the -150 favorite, with an impressive 20-5 UFC record.

In the co-feature, women’s bantamweight and featherweight champ Amanda Nunes will be defending her 135-pound belt against challenger Julianna Pena.

Nunes has beaten all of her challengers so far. Nunes is the favorite to win with -1000 odds, whereas Pena currently stands on +650.

