Both Florida State and Rutgers entered the 2021 NCAA Women’s Soccer College Cup as top-seeds, and the two clubs now face each other for the chance to play in the championship match next weekend. For the Seminoles, they are right on schedule to make up for their runner-up finish last season after losing to Santa Clara. Rutgers, on the other hand, are hoping to make the program’s first appearance in the College Cup. Played on a neutral field in Santa Clara, California at Stevens Stadium, only one journey can continue.

Viewing Info

What: NCAA Women’s Soccer Semifinal

Who: Florida State vs Rutgers

When: Friday, December 3, 2021, @ 7 p.m. EST

Where: Stevens Stadium – Santa Clara, California

TV Broadcast: ESPNU

Live Stream anywhere: GamePass.TV

2021 DI Women’s College Cup Semifinal: FSU Soccer vs Rutgers Preview



Rutgers has arguably had the most fortunate run through the playoffs of the four teams that now sit in the semifinal. Each of their last two matches went through overtime and were decided in penalty kicks, including their match last weekend against second-seeded Arkansas. Before that, they survived TCU in penalty kicks 1-1, after cruising through the first two rounds.

After opening with a fast goal at 2’, the Scarlet Knights surrendered two consecutive goals to the Razorbacks to trail 2-1 not even 15 minutes into the match. Nearly 30 minutes later, Amirah Ali scored the tying goal that would ultimately keep Rutgers’ hopes alive. Ali contributed again in the shootout following overtime, and Rutgers is just one win away from the program’s first appearance in the NCAA Women’s College Cup Final.

Narrow victories can be mentally taxing on athletes, and whether Rutgers will feel any lingering effects is yet to be seen. Florida State is surely going to put the Scarlet Knights to the test if so. The Seminoles know what it takes to reach the College Cup Final, having fallen short just last season. Just last weekend in the quarterfinal, Florida State made it through overtime against second-seeded Michigan, scoring the match’s only goal in overtime. It has been three years since the Seminoles last won the Women’s College Cup, and they look to have the right mix to make it back.

How to Watch FSU Soccer vs Rutgers DI Women’s College Semifinal



Friday’s semifinal match between Florida State and Rutgers in the 2021 NCAA Women’s Soccer College Cup will be broadcast on ESPNU. Unfortunately, the channel is only available with qualifying television packages, and may not be available where you are. In this case, we recommend that you check out GamePass.

GamePass is a non-contract, non-subscription service that brings you many of the biggest sporting events in the world, without needing a VPN. Simply pay for the events that you want to watch, without carrying an expensive television package, or paying for forgotten service trials. Today, you can watch the NCAA Women’s College Cup semifinal between Florida State vs Rutgers Live Stream with bonus match Santa Clara Broncos vs BYU in a package only $9.99

