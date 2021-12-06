There will officially be a new champion in the 2021 NCAA Women’s Soccer College Cup. The match up in the final will be the (4) BYU Cougars against the (1) Florida State Seminoles on Monday after both teams survived close matches in the semifinal. The 2021 D-I NCAA Women’s College Cup Final will be at Stevens Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It will be the first time that the two programs have met on the pitch.

National championship schedule:

2021 D-I NCAA Women’s College Cup Final Preview

Last Friday, it was BYU who sent the defending champions, the Santa Clara Broncos, home after the two played through regulation and two overtimes. The Cougars got the edge 3-2 in penalty kicks. On the other side, the top-ranked Seminoles of Florida State defeated Rutgers in a battle of top seeds in the tournament. Shots didn’t come often, but when they did, they came in flurries. At 70’ the only goal of the match came from Florida State’s Jaelin Howell, and her team hung on the rest of the way for the win.

FSU Women’s Soccer

For Florida State, this is their second consecutive appearance in the Women’s College Cup and their third appearance in the last four years. In 2018, the Seminoles defeated North Carolina to secure the program’s first title since 2014. Last year’s final was a close one that went to penalty kicks where Santa Clara was crowned champion. This is the 12th time that the Florida State women’s soccer team has reached the final, including five consecutive years from 2011-2015. Since taking over as head coach in 2005, 11 of those appearances have been under the direction of Mark Krikorian.

The is on the line tonight No. 13 BYU

: Santa Clara, Calif.

: 8:00 PM ET

BYU women’s soccer

BYU’s history isn’t as storied as Florida State’s but with the nation’s leading offense, they hope this could be the start of something. In fact, Monday night will be the Cougars’ first-ever appearance in the Women’s College Cup Final. Last Friday was easily the closest match of the tournament for BYU, and they had already sent top-seeded Virginia packing in the third round. For senior All-Americans Mikayla Colohan and Cameron Tucker, they’d surely like to end their collegiate careers hoisting the College Cup. Now, they’re just one match away.

How to Watch FSU Soccer vs BYU 2021 National Championship game online



Monday's College Cup Final between FSU Women's Soccer and BYU Women's Soccer team in the 2021 DI NCAA Women's Soccer College Cup will be broadcast on ESPNU.

GamePassTV is a non-contract, non-subscription service that brings you many of the biggest sporting events in the world, without needing a VPN. Simply pay for the events that you want to watch, without carrying an expensive television package, or paying for forgotten service trials. This weekend, you can watch the NCAA Women’s College Cup Final between Florida State vs BYU Live Streaming in high-quality HD for just $9.95 with GamePass.

