This Tuesday, the College Football action returns to the 2021 Famous Potato Bowl as Wyoming takes on Kent State. The Wyoming Cowboys is coming into the game with a 6-6 record. On the other hand, we see Kent State Golden Flashes with a 7-6 record. The rivalry NCAA college football game will be set at Albertsons Stadium at 3:30 PM ET and the ESPN will live broadcast the live game nationwide.

Everything here’s you need to know about 2021 Famous Potato Bowl: Kent State vs Wyoming FBS game, when where and how to watch including the game preview.

2021 Potato Bowl Schedule

What: Potato Bowl 2021

Who: Kent State vs Wyoming

When: Tuesday, Dec. 21st, 3:30 PM ET

Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise ID

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Gamepass

Wyoming will be making its 17th bowl appearance, defeating Georgia State (38-17) in the Arizona Bowl. And if we talk about Kent State, he seeks his fifth bowl game after defeating Utah State in the Frisco bowl.

Kent State vs Wyoming football preview for Famous Potato Bowl 2021

Wyoming is led by quarterback Sean Chambers, who has passed for 1,125 yards and six touchdowns on the season.

Sean Chambers will need to continue to play well if Wyoming wants to pull off the upset against Kent State. The running game, which is led by Xazavian Valladay ( 984,5 TD) will also need to perform and help ease the pressure off Sean Chambers.

Although Wyoming sacks and tackles well, they allow many rushing yards to opposing teams.

Wyoming averages about 23.2 points and 360 yards per game, while Kent State averages nearly 32.6 points and 480 yards.

On defense, Kent State allows opponents to score an average of 35.1 points per game. If Wyoming can keep Kent State’s offense in check, they have a chance to win. If not, it could be a long day for the Cowboys.

Wyoming has allowed an average of 195.5 rushing yards per game this season, which may open the door for Kent State running back Marquez Cooper to have a big day on the ground. Cooper has rushed for 1080 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season. He will need his offensive line to block well against Wyoming if he wants an excellent statistical performance in the Potato Bowl.

Kent State has a Senior quarterback in Dustin Crum, playing well this season. Bollas has passed for 2,922 yards and 16 touchdowns so far this season. The Golden Flashes have beaten two teams ranked in the top 25 this season in Miami and Northern Illinois.However, they also lost to Northern Illinois in their recent game.

How to watch Potato Bowl 2021 On TV, Live Stream Kent State vs. Wyoming football



ESPN will broadcast the Potato Bowl live. If you’re unable to watch it on television, GamepassTV might help you out. It’s a live streaming service that lets you watch all the major sporting events that go across the globe. You can watch the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl with another college football which is known as Frisco Bowl too, just by spending $9.99.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, GamepassTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required.

Odds

Wyoming is a slight -160 favorite over Kent State who stands at +145.

It should be an exciting matchup, as both teams are evenly matched. It will be interesting to see which team can go away with the victory. Make sure to tune in to ESPN/GamepassTV on Wednesday at 3:30 PM ET to watch all of the action.

The post Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2021: Kent State vs Wyoming Live Stream, Odds, Preview, TV Channel, How to watch appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2021: Kent State vs Wyoming Live Stream, Odds, Preview, TV Channel, How to watch