Three-division champion Devonta “Tank” Davis currently holds the WBA lightweight and junior lightweight belts. On Saturday night, he will defend his lightweight title from Isaac” Pitbull” Cruz at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Davis (25-0-0, 24 KO) is the larger fighter at 5’6” with a 69-inch reach that is half of a foot longer than that of Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KO) who stands at 5’4½”. At 23 years old, this is Cruz’s first title fight, as he’s put in the work in both Mexico and the United States to earn this opportunity. Davis is a heavy favorite, with odds predicting what would be the first knockout-loss of Cruz’s career.

WBA Lightweight Championship

Sunday, December 5, 2021, @ 8 p.m. EST

Staples Center – Los Angeles, California

Showtime

When Will Start the Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz Main Card?

Davis and Cruz are expected to make their ring walks scheduled at around 11 p.m. Fans can purchase and watch the pay-per-view fight on FIGHTPASS

How to watch Davis vs Cruz Main Card Fight?



Showtime Boxing is producing Sunday night’s fight between Davis and Cruz. A pay-per-view event, fans can catch the action through their cable provider, the Showtime App, or stream on their PC for $74.99. Showtime will only produce the fight within the United States, while FITE TV will handle production for the United Kingdom.

Stream Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz boxing anywhere



Full Card for Davis vs. Cruz

Main event: Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz, for WBA (regular) lightweight title

Sebastian Fundora vs. Sergio Garcia, junior middleweight

Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Carlos Adames, middleweight

Luis Arias vs. Vaughn Alexander, junior middleweight

Ava Knight vs. Nancy Franco de Alba, bantamweight

Mia Ellis vs. Elizabeth Tuani, junior lightweight

Eduardo Ramirez vs Miguel Marriaga, featherweights

Three additional fights pending

It won’t be easy. Unbeaten five-time world champion Davis will take on Cruz, who is undefeated in his last 18 fights. Cruz was a replacement for Rolando Romero, who had to bow out due to multiple sexual assault accusations. But many boxing experts consider Cruz to be the tougher fight.

Still, Davis is a huge favorite. The champ is a –1200 favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook. Cruz comes in as a +750 underdog. With a win, Davis, a protégé of Floyd Mayweather Jr., could head into 2022 as boxing’s fighter to watch as he moves up the pound-for-pound rankings.

