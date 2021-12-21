The Davidson Wildcats haven’t been a team on many radars since Stephen Curry left, but they do promise to be a rather nice Atlantic 10 team. All of their wins have been by double digits with the exception of one that was a nine-point win against East Carolina. They lost to San Francisco and New Mexico State, but will face their biggest test of the season against Alabama.

Davidson Basketball vs Alabama Game Info



What: Davidson vs Alabama Basketball

When: Tuesday, Dec. 21st, 7:00 pm (EST)

Where: Legacy Arena, Birmingham, AL

Watch Anywhere: Gamepass, SEC Network+

The Crimson Tide are coming off an especially draining three game stretch. They beat Houston by one, got shellacked by a Memphis team everyone thought was in disarray, and narrowly beat a far inferior Jacksonville State team. They will have to play much better than they did in that last game if they want to beat Davidson on Tuesday.

Davidson vs Alabama Men’s Basketball preview

The Wildcats are a classic underdog team that should scare higher seeds in the NCAA Tournament. They shoot the ball exceptionally well and make their free throws. They are fourth in the country when it comes to three-point shooting percentage, hitting at a 41.6% clip. They also hit 76% of their free throw attempts. Overall, they knock down 48.7% of their shots from the floor so they will not be easy to put away by any means.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide are excellent inside the arc, hitting those shots at a 58.6% clip. They also have the 9th-best offensive efficiency according to KenPom and are ranked No. 46 in defensive efficiency. They will have to shake off some shooting from beyond the arc and really key in on Hyunjung Lee and Foster Loyer to slow down Davidson.

Both these teams basically have two guys each who shoulder the offensive load. Davidson has the two players mentioned above while Alabama has Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly. Davidson has two guys who average double-digit scoring, but then there’s a huge dropoff. Alabama has one other player in double-figure scoring, but they are a bit more even in their scoring further down the roster than Davidson and that could prove to be the difference in this game.

