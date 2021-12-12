The headliner features two veterans where Oliveira is the belt holder and has won nine in a row but may need to beat Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion, to validate his status as champion. In the co-main, Nunes will enter the Octagon with 12 consecutive victories. She is widely considered the best female MMA fighter of all time.

UFC 269 Co-Main Event

Saturday, December 11, 2021, @ 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST

T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada TV Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV (US Only)

ESPN+ PPV (US Only) Watch anywhere: FightPass (Worldwide)

Someone who knows a thing or two about title retention is Nunes (21-4-0, 13 KO), who still sits atop two women’s divisions. Fighting in the bantamweight class against Pena on Saturday, Nunes hasn’t lost in The Octagon since 2014, just her second year in the UFC. It has been nothing but title fights for “The Lioness” since she submitted Miesha Tate at UFC 200: Tate vs Nunes in 2016. This is her second fight this year, last taking a bout in March where she submitted Megan Anderson at UFC 259.

For her part, Peña, the first woman to win The Ultimate Fighter, is using her underdog status as motivation. “Nobody is counting me in as far as winning the fight,” she said. “Everybody’s against me. No one is rooting for me. And literally, the whole world, it feels like, is against me. And that’s just kind of the way that it’s always been for me.

How to Watch UFC 269: Nunes vs Pena Co Main Fight

The official broadcast partner of the UFC is ESPN, and as such, UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier will be broadcast as a pay-per-view on their ESPN+ platform. Unfortunately, depending on where you are, accessing the fight may be difficult. In this case, we recommend you check out FightPass.

FightPass brings you the biggest combat sports events from around the world without the need for a VPN. A non-contract, non-subscription service, simply pay for the events you want to watch. Forget wasting money on forgotten service trials or channel packages you don’t want. You can watch the entire UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier event, including all of the prelims, for just $29.99 with FightPass.

How to watch free UFC 269 Prelims fight: Oliveira vs. Poirier Main Card



UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier PPV will coverage ESPN (US, BELL PPV or SHAW in Canada, BT Sports (UK) SKY in New Zealand, DSTV in South Africa, Main Event PPV in Australia DAZN (Over 100 countries). You can also watch the event from any places without hide your IP (using VPN might be extra cost) then we recommends you FIGHTPASS for a good streaming experience with a good fight card.

So, ESPN 2 will cover the Prelims fight in UFC 269, in the USA UFC fans can watch the UFC 269 under card fight on fubo.TV with 7 days trial. But the main and under card is PPV.

Because, Fightpass comes with a non-contract, non-subscription service, simply pay for the events you want to watch. Forget wasting money on forgotten service trials or channel packages you don’t want.

Amanda Nunes

Record: 21-4

Key Wins: Cris Cyborg (UFC 232), Ronda Rousey (UFC 207), Holly Holm (UFC 239), Miesha Tate (UFC 200), Valentina Shevchenko (UFC 215, UFC 196), Germaine de Randamie (UFC 245), Sara McMann (UFC Fight Night 73), Raquel Pennington (UFC 224)

Key Losses: Cat Zingano (UFC 178), Sarah D’Alelio (Invicta FC 4), Alexis Davis (Strikeforce: Barnett vs Kharitonov)

Keys to Victory: Nunes is on a different level of athleticism and physicality than pretty much all of her peers. The 33-year-old Brazilian punches holes through her opposition, and in the rare event that her knockout power fails her, she’s a credential grappler, too.

Julianna Pena

Record: 10-4

Key Wins: Sara McMann (UFC 257), Cat Zingano (UFC 200), Nicco Montano (UFC Fight Night 155), Jessica Eye (UFC 192)

Key Losses: Germaine de Randamie (UFC Fight Island 4), Valentina Shevchenko (UFC on FOX 23)

Keys to Victory: Pena is a very solid grinder. She’s tough, well-conditioned and has the fundamentals of wrestling and jiu-jitsu down, which has allowed her to pick up some quality wins over the years. In general, Pena is very solid once able to gain top position.

UFC 269 Main Fight Card

Weight Division (*Denotes Title Fight) Favorite (Odds) Opponent (Odds) Rounds Lightweight* Dustin Poirier (-150) Charles Oliveira (+130) 5 Women’s Bantamweight* Amanda Nunes (-900) Julianna Pena (+600) 5 Welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio (-130) Geoff Neal (+110) 3 Flyweight Cody Garbandt (-140) Kai Kara France (+120) 3 Bantamweight Sean O’Malley (-310) Raulian Paiva (+245) 3

UFC 269– Nunes vs Pena

View the original article on Project Spurs: Co Main UFC 269– Nunes vs Pena Live Stream Free “Prelim Fight”