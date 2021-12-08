The 2021 G League Showcase Cup playoff is in less than three weeks. Halfway through their schedule in the South Division, the Austin Spurs (3-5) still have an outside shot at one of the eight spots at the cup finale in the Winter Showcase. Last Friday, however, their odds got a little slimmer after falling to the Greensboro Swarm (2-8) 105-96.

Austin will conclude the Showcase Cup schedule on the road, starting with two games at the Comerica Center in Frisco against the Texas Legends (6-2). The series begins on Thursday night, and should the Spurs drop either one of them, they’d be essentially eliminated from qualifying for the Winter Showcase.

Reinforcements on the Way

On Wednesday, December 8, the Austin Spurs gained a bit of much-needed size with the assignment of Jock Landale to the G League affiliate. At 6’11” and 255 lbs, Landale is already the biggest man on the roster. Aric Holman measures in at 6’9” and 220 lbs.

The Spurs have assigned Jock Landale to Austin, per Spurs PR. — John Diaz (@byJohnDiaz) December 8, 2021

Looking at this from a development move, Landale hasn’t been able to crack the rotation of Poeltl, Drew Eubanks, and Thaddeus Young in San Antonio. He’s also been dealing with health issues. Adding Landale is a great move for the development of rookies Joshua Primo and Joe Wieskamp, as well as Devontae Cacok, as the center should provide a similar presence that Poeltl does for San Antonio. When preparing the youth for the next level, allowing them to have comparable pieces to the main club is vital.

Austin Spurs Team Leaders

It should come as no surprise to anyone that the Austin Spurs are being led in scoring by the trio of Cacok, Primo, and Wieskamp. What may shock some is to know that Cacok is the leader at 19.3 points per game, while Primo is at 18 ppg, followed by Wieskamp at 16 ppg. These players that are eligible to play with San Antonio are joined in double-digit scoring by fellow starters Jaylen Morris and Damyean Dotson, rounding out the front-loaded roster.

Josh made defensive history last night #PorVida pic.twitter.com/a6YGqjNle8 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 7, 2021

Leaders in other major statistical categories are Cacok in rebounds (10.4) and field goal percentage (59%), Primo in assists (5.4), and Wieskamp in three-point percentage (40.9%).

For anyone concerned that Primo’s time is being wasted in Austin, rest assured that they seem to be fast-tracking his success. The members of the starting rotation are each averaging at or near 30 minutes per game, and the 2021 first-round pick has the green light any time, especially from deep. Primo, along with Wieskamp, are each averaging six or more three-point attempts per game. Defensively, Primo has shown quick hands, averaging 1.3 steals and leading the team with an average of 1.7 blocks per game.

Spurs on Assignment

While Landale is heading “down” to Austin, Primo, Wieskamp, and Cacok have been seeing increased time with San Antonio during the long G League breaks. Primo leads the group with appearances in 7 games where he has scored a total of 16 points and is shooting 50 percent from the perimeter. With the arrival of Landale, Austin’s “Big 3” are likely to return as well.

Up Next

Opponent: Texas Legends (6-2)

Texas Legends (6-2) When: Thursday, December 9, 2021 @ 7 p.m. CST

Thursday, December 9, 2021 @ 7 p.m. CST Where: Comerica Center – Frisco, Texas

Comerica Center – Frisco, Texas Channel: ESPN+

The Texas Legends are currently in second place in the Showcase Cup’s South Division and possess one of the playoff spots for the Winter Showcase. At home inside the Comerica Center, the Legends are 3-1. The team hasn’t played since the end of November when they split a series with the Swarm in Frisco. They are just a game-and-a-half behind the Rio Grande Valley Vipers for the division’s top spot.

Leading the Legends in scoring by 6’0″ guard Carlik Jones at 26.4 ppg, while two-way contract Eugene Omoruyi is their consistent leader on the glass with 8.3 rebounds per game. Austin will have to protect the ball, as the Legends are forcing nearly 10 steals per game. At 34.8 percent from beyond the arc, the Legends are not a good three-point team, despite averaging 34 attempts per game.

