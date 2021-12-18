The 6th Annual Celebration Bowl games between Jackson State and SC State are scheduled to kick off at 12 PM ET on Mercedes-Benz Stadium at Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

This matchup is a chance for two of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to show their stuff on one of college football’s biggest stages. Both teams are coming into the game with momentum, so it should be an exciting contest to watch.

Wondering who might come out on top? Tune in to get an idea.

Celebration Bowl 2021: Jackson State vs SC State Schedule, TV Channel, Date and Start Time

When: 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 18

Where: Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA

TV: ABC (Check local listings)

Live Stream: Gamepass

Jackson State vs. SC State Preview

The MEAC and SWAC conference champions face off in a postseason football clash known as the Celebration Bowl. For years, this game has been played at Atlanta, Georgia-a hub for HBCU culture where the great tradition comes alive on the national stage!

South Carolina State and Jackson State will play this year’s Celebration bowl. South Carolina finished First in the MEAC championship. They are coming into the game with momentum, as they have won their last three games, and Jackson State finished First in the SWAC Championship and earned a spot in the celebration bowl game.

South Carolina State is led by quarterback Corey Fields Jr., who has rushed for 2144 yards this season with 14 touchdowns facing 12 interceptions. The Bulldogs’ offense averages 353.5 yards per game, with 221.8 of those coming on the ground. Defensively, South Carolina State is giving up an average of 347.3 yards per game, but they are led by defensive linebacker Chad Gilchrist, who has 63 tackles and 19 sacks this season.

Jackson State is led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has thrown for 3056 yards and 29 touchdowns, facing just six interceptions this season.

The Tigers are averaging 349.8 yards per game, with 283.5 of those coming through the air.

Defensively, Jackson State is giving up an average of 255.3 yards per game, but they are led by linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr, who has 11.5 tackles and 6.5 sacks this season.

What are the odds for Celebration Bowl 2021?

It is a difficult matchup to call, as both teams are evenly matched. South Carolina State has the advantage of playing at home, but Jackson State has the experience of reaching the championship game at this point. I will give South Carolina State a slight edge due to their season sweep over Jackson State, but this could quickly go either way.

South Carolina State 24, Jackson State 21.

How to watch Celebration Bowl: Jackson State vs. SC State live stream online?

The game between Jackson State and SC State will be live on ABC this Saturday (18/12/21). Still, fans in different countries may not watch it due to differences in qualifying television packages for a particular country.

However, there is an alternative! GamePassTV offers high-definition quality sports worldwide and allows access no matter where you are located at any given time – with just $9.99 a month!

On Saturday evening, you can enjoy a Full-HD coverage of Celebration Bowl live on Gamepass.

Final Thoughts on Jackson State vs SC State

Both teams are coming in with something to prove and should make for an exciting game.

