Groupe Yvon Michel and Top Rank present, The Triple Crown of Boxing live on ESPN+ straight from the Bell Center in Montreal. In the main event of the evening, Unified Light Heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev defends his IBF & WBC belts against Marcus Browne. The co-main event features Marie-Eve Dicaire and Cynthia Lozano fighting for the vacant IBF female world super middleweight title.

Viewing Information:

Date: Friday, Dec. 17

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (main event later in show)

Where: Bell Centre, Montreal

TV/Stream USA: ESPN+

Division: Light heavyweight

The third match will be fought for the vacant WBO NABO cruiser title that features ABF Atlantic Cruiser Champion Yan Pellerin and Francisco Rivas.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne Fight Preview

After nearly 18 months, Artur Beterbiev is back in the ring. On Saturday night, the Russian knockout artist will defend his IBF light heavyweight world title against southpaw Marcus “Sir” Browne.

With 16 knockouts in 16 fights and a perfect record of 16-0 at 175 pounds, it’s no surprise that Beterbiev has been considered one of boxing’s most dangerous punchers since he turned pro.

And again, he’s hoping to make an impact after such a long absence with this fight. In fact, he has been on a tear since facing off with Badou Jack in January 2019.

With his win, he took home an interim world title and 16 KOs to date. He followed that up by dropping one of the most challenging technical decisions when he faced Jean Pascal for what would’ve been a unification between their belts.

In one of the recent fights, he won against Denis Gracheve in April.

Who set for Co Main Event?

Dicaire (17-1) will step into the ring against Lozano (9-0, 7 KOs) at the Bell Center. The winner has a chance to win the vacant IBF super-middleweight title.

Everything points to a one-sided confrontation on paper, with Lozano’s inexperience seeming like an easy win for Dicaire.

As she said herself, this does not stop at statistics. And once they are in the ring, her record and that of Lozano won’t count anymore.

How to watch Beterbiev vs. Browne fight on TV, live stream



ESPN+ is the official broadcaster of the Top Rank Promotional boxing in the United States, So, the viewers of USA who already had ESPN+ subscription he/she can easily stream the full fight. On the othe other hand, new fight can join with ESPN+ which cost will yearly 69.99$. Join with ESPN+ here. Or if you want a single event base pay per view stream you can join with Fitepass. Fitepass comes with no long time contract less pay per view event pass best quality streaming service. You can watch Beterbiev vs Browne Live stream main card fight with others co-main and under card fight on FITEPASS

Watch Triple Crown of Boxing from Canada

Unfortunately ESPN+ will not available in Canada. But not to be worry, the fans are able to watch the Triple Crfown Boxing Live stream through FITE.TV but the cost will be fixed $19.99. Same as alternative you can also try FITEPASS for Beterbiev vs Browne fight.

FITEPass brings you the biggest combat sports events from around the world without the need for a VPN. A non-contract, non-subscription service, simply pay for the events you want to watch. Forget wasting money on forgotten service trials or channel packages you don’t want. You can watch the entire fight to main card boxing online from Canada without cable or VPN only for $9.99.

Beterbiev vs. Browne fight card

Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne; for Beterbiev’s WBC and IBF light heavyweight belts

Marie-Eve Dicaire vs. Cynthia Lozano; for Dicaire’s IBF junior middleweight title

Yan Pellerin vs. Francisco Rivas; for the vacant WBO NABO cruiserweight title

Steve Rolls vs. Christopher Brooker; super middleweight

Movladdin Biyarslanov vs. Alan Ayala Crisosto; super lightweight

Mazlum Akdeniz vs. Arturo Bustamante; super lightweight

Brandon Moore vs. Abraham Pascual; heavyweight

Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs. Juan Jose Martinez; super lightweight

The Triple Crown of Boxing is one of those futures that are going to be a memorable history.

Although it may appear as yet another regular title fight for Beterbiev, Browne, and Dicaire, the fact that they are all champions with their previous records, speaks volumes about this particular match-up.

