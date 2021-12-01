Total number of 8 players are elected for the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 in Bali. The tournament will start from 1st December 2021 and 2021 Badminton World Tour will finish at 5th December 5th. The final BWF World Tour event of the 2021 season will see the best performing badminton players on this year’s tour battle for the honor of being crowned 2021 World Tour Finals Champion of the year.

Everything you need to know about BWF World Tour Finals games schedule, start time, and games starting orders and live stream coverage information.

BWF World Tour Finals 2021 Event Details

What: Badminton World Championship 2021

When: December 1 to 5th, 2021

Where: Bali, Indonesia.

Given that 2021 has continued to be a challenging year for players travelling to tournaments and for organizers hosting them, there are quite a few unexpected players and pairings going for the World Tour season closing crown.

How to watch the BWF Badminton Championship FREE Live stream

Best ways to watch BWF Badminton Finals in US, UK, Canada or worldwide

2021 BWF World Tour Finals Schedule

Here’s the complete list of the players taking part in the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 in Bali from 1 to 5 December.

Men’s singles:

Viktor AXELSEN (DEN)

LEE Zii Jia (MAS)

KIDAMBI Srikanth (IND)

Rasmus GEMKE (DEN)

Toma Junior POPOV (FRA)

Lakshya SEN (IND)

Kento MOMOTA (JPN)

Kunlavut VITIDSARN (THA)

Women’s singles:

Pornpawee CHOCHUWONG (THA)

Akane YAMAGUCHI (JPN)

PUSARLA V. Sindhu (IND)

Busanan ONGBAMRUNGPHAN (THA)

AN Seyoung (JOR)

Line CHRISTOPHERSEN (DEN)

YEO Jia Min (SGP)

Lianne TAN (BEL)

Men’s doubles:

Marcus Fernaldi GIDEON & Kevin Sanjaya SUKAMULJO (INA)

HOKI Takuro & KOBAYASHI Yugo (JPN)

Kim ASTRUP& Anders Skaarup RASMUSSEN (DEN)

ONG Yew Sin & TEO Ee Yi (MAS)

Christo POPOV & Toma Junior POPOV (FRA)

Pramudya KUSUMAWARDANA & Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob RAMBITAN (INA)

Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY & Chirag SHETTY (IND)

LEE Yang & WANG Chi-Lin (TPE)

Women’s doubles:

Jongkolphan KITITHARAKUL & Rawinda PRAJONGJAI (THA) MATSUYAMA Nami & SHIDA Chiharu (JPN) Gabriela STOEVA & Stefani STOEVA (BUL) KIM Soyeong & KONG Heeyong (KOR) TAN Pearly & THINAAH Muralitharan (MAS) Chloe BIRCH & Lauren SMITH (ENG) Ashwini PONNAPPA & REDDY N. Sikki (IND) Greysia POLII & Apriyani RAHAYU (INA)

Mixed doubles:

WATANABE Yuta & HIGASHINO Arisa (JPN)

Dechapol PUAVARANUKROH & Sapsiree TAERATTANACHAI (THA)

Mathias CHRISTIANSEN & Alexandra BOJE (DEN)

Marcus ELLIS & Lauren SMITH (ENG)

TAN Kian Meng & LAI Pei Jing (MAS)

CHAN Peng Soon & GOH Liu Ying (MAS)

TANG Chun Man & TSE Ying Suet (HKG)

Praveen JORDAN & Melati Daeva OKTAVIANTI (INA)

