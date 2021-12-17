Artur Beterbiev and Marcus Browne are set to face off in the ring on Friday in a light heavyweight bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

The match will kick-off begin from 08:00 PM (ET) and at 05:00 PM (PT), which is on Friday. The match is going to be very exciting and entertaining.

The match will be hosted in Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, and Canada. The matches will be held in different places. So now let us check out the complete details about Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne Date, Fight Time, TV Channel, And Live Stream Details.

When and what time is the Beterbiev vs Browne Fight?



Date: Friday, Dec. 17

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (main event later in show)

Where: Bell Centre, Montreal

TV/Stream USA: ESPN+

TV/Stream: Canada

TV/ Stream: UK

Division: Light heavyweight

Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne full fight preview

The card for the event is stacked from start to finish, and it is sure to keep all viewers occupied.

The tickets for the event have already sold out, but if you are watching from any other country, get your FITE TV subscription ready to get straight into the action on December 17th, 2021.

After nearly 18 months, Artur Beterbiev is back in the ring. On Saturday night, the Russian knockout artist will defend his IBF light heavyweight world title against southpaw Marcus “Sir” Browne.

With 16 knockouts in 16 fights and a perfect record of 16-0 at 175 pounds, it’s no surprise that Beterbiev has been considered one of boxing’s most dangerous punchers since he turned pro.

And again, he’s hoping to make an impact after such a long absence with this fight. In fact, he has been on a tear since facing off with Badou Jack in January 2019.

With his win, he took home an interim world title and 16 KOs to date. He followed that up by dropping one of the most challenging technical decisions when he faced Jean Pascal for what would’ve been a unification between their belts.

How to watch Beterbiev vs Browne fight from anywhere

ESPN+ is the official broadcaster of the Top Rank Promotional boxing in the United States, So, the viewers of USA who already had ESPN+ subscription he/she can easily stream the full fight. On the othe other hand, new fight can join with ESPN+ which cost will yearly 69.99$. Join with ESPN+ here. Or if you want a single event base pay per view stream you can join with Fitepass.

Full Card for Beterbiev vs. Browne Title fight : Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne, for Beterbiev’s WBC, IBF light heavyweight titles

: Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne, for Beterbiev’s WBC, IBF light heavyweight titles Title fight : Marie Eve Dicaire vs. Cynthia Lozano, for vacant IBF women’s junior middleweight title

: Marie Eve Dicaire vs. Cynthia Lozano, for vacant IBF women’s junior middleweight title Steve Rolls vs. Christopher Brooker, super middleweight

Yan Pellerin vs. Francisco Rivas, for vacant WBO NABO cruiserweight title

Movladdin Biyarslanov vs. Alan Ayala Crisosto, super lightweight

Brandon Moore vs. Abraham Pascual, heavyweight

Mazlum Akdeniz vs. Arturo Bustamante, super lightweight

Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs. Juan Jose Martinez, junior welterweight Fitepass comes with no long time contract less pay per view event pass best quality streaming service. You can watch Beterbiev vs Browne Live stream mail card fight with others co-main and under card fight on FITEPASS by paying only $9.99

