The first Army-Navy College Football Game is an American tradition that dates back to 1890. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the game didn’t take place, meaning the Commander-in-Chief Trophy still remains with the Midshipmen. Played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, all eyes will be on the lone college football game being played on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

The Army Black Knights (8-3) are the favorites this Saturday in America’s Game as they are the away team against the Navy Midshipmen (3-8) in MetLife Stadium. Closing out the FBS college football regular season, the battle for the Commander-in-Chief Trophy is one of football’s oldest rivalries. For the Black Knights, it can be the emphatic cap on a strong season that will continue in two weeks in the Armed Forces Bowl Game when they face Missouri.

Of programs independent of a conference, Army ranks third, sitting behind BYU and Notre Dame. The Black Knights really got rolling as the season came down the final stretch, currently riding a four-game winning streak. Army is looking for a sweep of the armed forces’ football teams after they edged out Air Force 21-14 in overtime in the Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic in November. The Midshipmen also enter Saturday coming off of a win. They last played in November against Temple where they won 38-14 in a dominant performance.

All three of the military football programs are known for their ground games, and this year is no exception. Army ranks second in the FBS, averaging 301 rushing yards per game, and leads the nation with 43 rushing touchdowns. Navy is also a top-10 rushing program, ranking seventh at 228.2 yards per game. They have not been as successful finding the endzone as their military counterparts, scoring just 17 times on the ground.

The Army-Navy football game will be produced by CBS and will air on their properties. If you don’t have over-the-air television, you will need a qualifying television package. Unfortunately, depending on where you are, you may not have access to any of these options. In this case, we recommend you check out GamePass.

GamePass brings you the biggest sporting events from around the world without the need for a VPN. A non-contract and non-subscription service, simply purchase the events you want to watch with GamePass. No more wasting your money on forgotten service trials or channel packages you don’t want. Watch the Army-Navy Game this Saturday in high-quality HD with GamePass for just 9.99

