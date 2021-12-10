The Razorbacks have been a nice surprise early in the season with wins over Kansas State and Cincinnati as their signature wins so far. Oklahoma claims a big win over Florida with close losses to Utah State and Butler. This should be a great test for both teams and should give us a better idea if the Razorbacks are legitimate this season.

Arkansas Basketball vs Oklahoma Game Info



What: Arkansas vs Oklahoma Basketball

When: Saturday, Dec. 11th, 1:30 pm (EST)

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Watch Anywhere: Gamepass

Oklahoma has played fairly well, even in its losses this season. This game will tell us if the win over Florida was a fluke or some home cooking as Arkansas should be a better team than the Gators this season. New head coach Porter Moser is working his magic and we will see if he can take it all the way to the rankings with a win on Saturday.

Arkansas vs Oklahoma Men’s Basketball preview

The Razorbacks are a top-25 team in three major KenPom categories — adjusted tempo, adjusted offense, and adjusted defense. The most glaring stat that supports this is their 2-point field goal percentage of about 57%. They also shoot 48.1% from the floor despite shooting under 29% from beyond the arc. They also struggle from the free throw line as they hit a shade under 70% of those freebies.

Oklahoma has a top-35 adjusted defense, but struggle on offense. The Sooners only score about 74 points a game, but are actually more efficient shooters all over the floor. They are slightly better from three at about 33%, 49.4% from the floor overall and 61.1% from inside the arc.

Both teams struggle a bit with turnovers as they both average about 15 a game. You can expect about 15 fouls from each team as well. If that number actually stays even for the game, the Sooners should have the edge as they shoot closer to 72% from the charity stripe.

