The Hilltoppers and Mountaineers will meet for the sixth time in their history on Saturday, December 16th, at FAU Stadium. This game is notable because it represents Western Kentucky’s eighth bowl game in 10 years and Appalachian State’s seventh consecutive bowl appearance. Both teams are looking forward to the challenge and an opportunity to win this bowl. Let’s see what else is going around.

How to watch Boca Raton Bowl 2021



Date: Saturday, December 18th

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Location: FAU Stadium – Boca Raton, Florida

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Gamepass

Appalachian State vs Western Kentucky Football preview



App State will be making their record seventh consecutive bowl appearance when they compete in the Boca Bowl against Western Kentucky. The Mountaineers have a 6-0 record in these games.

Appalachian State is 6-4 against the spread this year along with eight wins. The Mountaineers are 7-2 when they score more than 28.7 points and 9-0 on the season so far that their offensive output exceeds that number.

This Saturday’s matchup will be a defensive battle between Western Kentucky and Appalachian State.

One team has to win by scoring less than 28.7 points for its offense while limiting the opposing side from scoring more than 34.2 per game (the Hilltoppers average).

Saturday’s game will be a battle of two running backs among the best in their conference.

Cameron Peoples and Nate Noel have been fantastic for App State this year, where Nate is averaging 83 yards per game, and Cameroon is just behind him at 75. If they can get going against Western Kentucky on Saturday, it could turn into an easy win for the Mountaineers.

The Hilltoppers are known for their explosive offense, and they can go head-to-head with any team in the country.

Western Kentucky has seen its offensive production skyrocket this season, thanks primarily to quarterback Bailey Zappe with 2,844 passing yards on the year for an average of 313.6 per game.

To take that next step from being one of college football’s most explosive offenses to becoming national contenders or even champions, WKU will need improvement from their defensive unit, which currently ranks last in scoring defense (41 points) and total defense (534). Along with this, their improved play at the kicking position where they rank 124th out of 130 teams.

Bailey Zappe is the reason why Western Kentucky has been so explosive this season. The Hilltoppers are led by the graduate student who passed 4442 yards and 45 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

It’s no surprise that the Hilltoppers are looking so strong on offense. With two receivers, Jerreth Sterns is (1718 yards, 14TDs) and Mitchell Tinsley is around (1299 yards, 12 TDs). With over 1,000 yards, we see a 43.1 scoring average. Believe it or not, their ability to score is undeniable.

They’ll need all of this firepower when they take on Western Kentucky in the Boca Raton Bowl on December 16th!

Western Kentucky has been tough on defense this year. They allow 28.7 points and 422.5 yards per game while Kincade leads the team with 90 tackles.

Malone has eight sacks and Alexander has three interceptions in just six games this season.

The Hilltoppers have a chance to emerge as a winner in the Boca Raton Bowl if everything goes according to the plan.

Boca Raton Bowl Odds and Favourites

The Mountaineers are listed as -152 favorites to coverl. On the other hand, Western Kentucky stands at +124.

While Appalachian State is a favorite to win this matchup, don’t be surprised if Western Kentucky pulls off the upset. They have what it takes to knock off the Mountaineers with their high-powered offense and strong defense. Expect a close game that comes down to the wire.

