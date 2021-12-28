After the postponement, the 2022 World Juniors schedule is out again. And guess what? The current defending champions, the United States, will be looking to defend their title against the best young talents of ten teams coming from different corners of the world.

But it won’t be easy, as Canada has a strong team and is playing on their home soil. As usual, there will be plenty of action to watch over two weeks where the best teams will battle it out for Gold.

To help you plan out your viewing schedule, we’ve put together a roundup of all the dates, times, and T.V. channels for each game.

Where is the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships?

The 2022 World Juniors will be hosted in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. Even though this was supposed to happen in Gothenburg, Sweden, it was being shifted to Canada due to pandemic issues. However, we might see IIHF in Sweden around 2024.

This tournament will be a traditional round-robin-style followed by playoffs. It will feature two groups of 5 teams each, where the top four from each group qualify to proceed into the playoff stage.

Tournament Details



What: 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships

2022 IIHF World Junior Championships When: Sunday, December 26, 2021 – Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Sunday, December 26, 2021 – Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Where: Rogers Place – Edmonton, Alberta, and Peavey Mart Centrium – Red Deer, Alberta

Rogers Place – Edmonton, Alberta, and Peavey Mart Centrium – Red Deer, Alberta TV Broadcast: NHL Network (USA) & TSN (Canada)

NHL Network (USA) & TSN (Canada) Live Stream anywhere: MyHockeyPass

In the group stage, points distribution is three points for a win, two points for an overtime win, and one for overtime loss. In the playoffs, single-elimination games will be used to determine the medalists.

The quarter finals will see match-ups between 1A vs 4B, 1B vs 4A, 2A vs 3B, and 2B vs 3A. The semifinals will be between the top two teams from each quarterfinal, with winners playing for Gold and silver. And yes, those who won’t be able to win either would go for bronze.

2022 World Juniors Schedule

The games will begin on Sunday, December 26th, and the tournament will conclude with the Gold Medal match on Wednesday, January 5th.

Here’s the whole schedule in the right order:

Sun, December 26th

Finland: 3 -1 Germany

Sweden: 6- 3 Russia

Canada: 6 -3 Czech Republic

USA: 3 -2 Slovakia

Monday, December 27th

Finland: 7-1 Austria

Russia: 4-2 Switzerland

Germany: 2-1 Czech Republic

Sweden: 3-0 Slovakia

Tuesday, December 28th

Switzerland vs USA: 4:30 p.m. E.T.

Austria vs Canada: 7 p.m. E.T.

Wednesday, December 29th

Finland vs Czech Republic: 2 p.m. ET

Slovakia vs Russia: 4:30 p.m. ET

Canada vs Germany: 7 p.m. E.T.

Sweden vs USA: 9:30 p.m. E.T.

Thursday, December 30th

Czech Republic vs Austria: 4:30 p.m. E.T.

Slovakia vs Switzerland: 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 31st

Germany vs Austria: 2 p.m. E.T.

Switzerland vs Sweden: 4:30 p.m. ET

Canada vs Finland: 7 p.m. ET

USA vs Russia: 9:30 p.m. E.T.

Sunday, January 2nd

Quarterfinal: 2:30 p.m. E.T.

Quarterfinal: 5 p.m. E.T.

Quarterfinal: 7:30 p.m. E.T.

Quarterfinal: 10 p.m. E.T.

Tuesday, January 4th

Semifinal: 3 p.m. E.T.

Semifinal: 7 p.m. E.T.

Wednesday, January 5th

Bronze: 4 p.m. ET

Gold: 8 p.m. E.T.

What TV Channels will broadcast the 2022 IIHF WJC Championship, Live Stream on TV?

T.V. channel (Canada): TSN ( French-language coverage on RDS)

Live stream (Canada): TSN.ca, TSN app, GamePassTv

T.V. channel (U.S.): NHL Network

Live stream Anywhere: MyHockeyPass

In the United States, the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship will air on the NHL Network, while TSN will broadcast the tournament in Canada. The NHL Network is only available with qualifying television packages. Accessing the Candian broadcast may not be easy either. In this case, we recommend you check out MyHockeypass

MyHockeyPass brings you the biggest sporting events from around the world without the need for a VPN. So, this is no matter where you are, you can watch the complete tournament games of 2022 IIHF World Juniors live stream without cable or VPN through MyHockeyPass.

2022 IIHF World Junior Championships Standings and Groups



Group A (Canada, Germany, Finland, Austria, and the Czech Republic)

Canada will begin the tournament with a “group of death” against the Czech Republic. They expect to face tough opposition, including Finland and Germany, who are looking to improve their performances at the 2022 World Juniors.

Group B (USA, Russia, Sweden, Slovakia, and Switzerland)

In Group B, the tournament favorites, the Americans will face stiff competition from their opponents. If they can beat Switzerland and Sweden in their opening games, it will mean an easier run to the medal games.

Group A Teams Points Group B Teams Points Finland 6 Sweden 6 Canada 3 United States 3 Germany 2 Russia 3 Austria 1 Switzerland 0 Czech Republic 0 Slovakia 0

What Are the Odds for WJC 2022?

Canada is the favorite to win the 2022 World Juniors. But still, they will have a tough road ahead due to the caliber of teams in their group and the knockout round. Comparatively, Team USA is expected to finish second, followed by Russia and Finland in 3rd and 4th place.

Teams Odds Canada +125 The United States +379 Russia +498 Finland +697 Sweden +747 The Czech Republic +2391 Slovakia +4383 Germany +8870 Switzerland +9860 Austria +50000

There is no official match between the two North American giants in the 2022 World Juniors. But yes, a possible quarterfinal, semifinal, or final match between the two teams will be a treat to watch.

Who Took the 2021 World Juniors Glory Home?

The United States of America won the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship for the 5th time by defeating Canada on a tough road to the finals. The Americans were able to beat their northern neighbors with a score of 0-2.

Past Winners of IIHF World Juniors

2021: USA

2020: Canada

2019: Finland

2018: USA

2017: Canada

2016: Finland

2015: Canada

2014: Finland

2013: USA

2012: Sweden

Which is the Most Successful Team in the World Juniors?

Canada won 18 gold medals, 10 silver, and 5 bronze medals at the IIHF Junior Championship.

Russia is not far behind with 13 gold medals, followed by:

Finland: 5 Gold, 4 Silver, and 11 Bronze

USA: 5 Gold, 2 Silver, and 6 Bronze

Sweden: 2 Gold, 11 Silver, and 6 Bronze

Czech Republic: 2 Gold, 5 Silver, and 7 Bronze

