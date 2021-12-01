For Supercars Championship fans, staying tuned in to the events is about watching more than just a single race. Today begins a full day of coverage for the passionate Supercars fanbase, including practices, the Armor All qualifying and many other events that make it almost as good as being there in Australia.

Repco Bathurst Race Info:



What: Repco Bathurst 1000 Supercars

When: Thursday Dec 2-5

Where: Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit

Stream Anywhere: PremiumTV

The Repco Bathurst 1000 began yesterday, but the final race will be on Saturday evening. The race is at the scenic Mount Panorama Circuit in New South Wales, Australia. A 25-car field will make up the race, which will mark the ends of the Supercard Championship. The field is made up of 17 Holden Commodores and eight Ford Mustangs.

2021 Repco Bathurst 1000 Full Race Preview

Bryce Fullwood and Warren Luff will be in the Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing car, followed by Tim Slade and Tim Blanchard in the Cool Drive Racing Mustang. The SCT Logistics Racing Commodore will be commanded by the team of Jack Smith and David Wal, while Jack Le Brocq and Zac Best will be in the Truck Assist Racing GT.

The Monster Energy Racing team is Cameron Waters and James Moffat who will be in the signature black and lime green Mustang GT. The Shell V-Power Racing team has two cars, with Anton De Pasquale and Tony D’Alberto in the 11 spot and Will Davison and Alex Davison at number 17.

It will be hard to pass on seeing the #96 Coca-Cola Racing Commodore ZB in the signature red, black and white, captained by Macauley Jones and Chris Pither.

After months of anticipation, we’re thrilled to see our #TGRA86S racers back on the track as we approach the end of the season Click to watch the full video and catch a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes https://t.co/KzcWqwWzAk pic.twitter.com/PbrgKLqgQ2 — Supercars (@supercars) December 1, 2021

How to watch the Repco Supercars Championship 2021

Every session of the Repco Supercars Championship is broadcast live in high definition on Foxtel (Fox Sports 506) within Australia, and Sky Sports will carry in New Zealand. A few races will not be available on FOX 506, which will be covered on The Seven Network on TV On Air in Australia. The price of the complete tournament pass in Australia is $59. On the other hand, the viewers from New Zealand can watch the full races by paying only $19.99 NZD. If you are looking for a streaming service to stream complete races from anywhere we would recommend PremiumTV.

How to watch 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000 in the US and Canada

Unfortunately, the supercars fans of the United States and Canada can’t watch the Repco Bathurst 1000 Supercars championship on local TV or any known providers. If you are interested in streaming the four-day race coverage in a single payment and if you are looking for a hassle-free legit service then we recommend PremiumTV.

Repco Bathurst 1000 TV Schedule

Date Event Time TV Channel Thursday 02 December LIVE: Repco Bathurst 1000 8:25 am to 6:30 pm Fox 503

SKY NZ Friday 03 December LIVE: Repco Bathurst 1000

LIVE: Repco Bathurst 1000

LIVE: Pit Lane 8:20 am to 6:00 pm

10:30 am to 5:30 pm

7:00 pm to 8:30 pm Fox 503

Bathurst 1000 on 7

SKY NZ 5 Saturday 04 December LIVE: Repco Bathurst 1000 8:45 am to 6:30 pm

10:00 am to 6:00 pm 7mate in WA , Repco Bathurst 1000 channel, Fox 503. Sunday 05 December LIVE: Repco Bathurst 1000 8:15 am to 8:00 pm 8:30 am to 7:00 pm 7mate in WA , Repco Bathurst 1000 channel, Fox 503.

The post 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000: Start Time, Schedule, Live Stream, TV Channel for Supercars Championship appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000: Start Time, Schedule, Live Stream, TV Channel for Supercars Championship