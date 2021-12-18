The 2021 PNC Championship will be played at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. It’s one of the unique golf golf championships that is played between parents and their children.

This year’s PNC championship features Justin Thomas and his father, Mike Thomas, who will be seen defending the title, and Golf Giant Tiger Woods, making a comeback to competitive golf alongside with his 12-year-old son Charlie after having a life-threatening LA car crash in February.

Believe it or not, it is sure to be an exciting event for golf fans near and far!

PNC Championship 2021 Details

When: December 18–19, 2021

Where: Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida at 5:30 PM GMT

Prize Pool: $1.06 Million

TV Channel: Sky Sports Golf, NBC Sport

Live Stream anywhere: PremiumTV

Preview for Tiger Woods’ return at PNC Championship with Charlie



The PNC Championship, formerly known as Father/Son challenge, is when professional golfers get in some quality rounds of competition playing alongside their children and parents. It’s open to those who have won majors or the Players’ Championship, and they play alongside a family member in the scramble format.

There are low rounds, so the winning team needs to post a score of around -25 each day of the event. All the pairings are to be played on both days of the event!

This year’s event will feature Golf giants like woman #1 Nelly Korda, who is playing alongside her father, Petr, a former open tennis champion.

On the other hand, Tiger Woods will be making his comeback to a professional golf event after the life-threatening car crash in February. He will be seen alongside his 12-year-old son Charlie Woods.

This PNC championship will also feature Justin Thomas and his father, Mike Thomas, defending their title.

In the two-person scramble format, we see each player from two teams hit tee shots and then select the best one. The player who chose the best tee shot then plays from that spot and hits another shot. If that shot is not the best, the player who selected it plays again from that spot.

This process continues until someone hole out. Eventually, everyone moves up to the spot where that player or their partner hit from, continuing the process on each hole.

How to Watch Tiger Woods return at PNC Championship Golf on TV, live stream

Both rounds 1 & 2 will be telecast live on NBC Sports and Sky Sports Golf on 18th & 19th December. But in case it’s not going to telecast in your country due to varying tv rights, you can watch it on PremiumTV.

It is a perfect alternative if you don’t want to miss live-action. With the one time cost of just $12.99, you can watch the HD live coverage of PNC 2021 complete tournament (Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 18-19) round by round coverage by paying one time fee with PremiumTV

On the other hand, United States golf fan’s can watch Tiger’s return can stream the tournament this weekend on FuboTV, which graciously offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. You can also log in to NBC Sports or the app with a valid cable or satellite subscription to stream there as well.

PNC Championship Tee Times

10:30 a.m. ET – Rich Beem, Michael Beem | Nick Faldo, Matthew Faldo

10:42 a.m. ET – Nick Price, Greg Price | Stewart Sink, Reagan Cink

10:54 a.m. ET – Vijay Singh, Qass Singh | Gary Player, Joran Player

11:06 a.m. ET – Tom Watson, Michael Watson | Padraig Harrington, Paddy Harrington

11:18 a.m. ET – Jim Furyk, Tanner Furyk | Tom Lehman, Sean Lehman

11:30 a.m. ET – Mark O’Meara, Shaun O’Meara | David Duval, Brady Duval

11:42 a.m. ET – Bubba Watson, Wayne Ball | Lee Trevino, Daniel Trevino

11:54 a.m. ET – Matt Kuchar, Cameron Kucha | Henrik Stenson, Karl Stenson

12:06 p.m. ET – Nelly Korda, Petr Korda | John Daly, John Daly II

12:18 p.m. ET – Justin Thomas, Mike Thomas | Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods

Tigers Woods’ return at PNC Odds, favorites



This year’s event has 4 families as favorites to win, with Thomas Family as a favorite to win at +200, Time Clink at +500, Team Korda being at +1200, and Fourth being the Woods Family, who is listed at +1000 to win PNC 2021 championship.

Who is Going to Compete in PNC Championship 2021?

Rich Beem and Michael Beem

Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino

Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara

Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda

Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo

David Duval and Brady Duval

Gary Player and Jordan Player

Henrik Stenson and Karl Stenson

Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink

Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman

Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk

John Daly and John Daly II

Bubba Watson and Wayne Ball

Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

Nick Price and Greg Price

Padraig Harrington and Paddy Harrington

Tom Watson and Michael Watson

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

The PNC championship is a perfect family event in golf. It’s a tournament of the champions and for the amateurs who get to play alongside their parents and vice versa. The tournament follows a best ball format which increases the excitement even more.

