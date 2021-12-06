One of the best competitions within the overall competition itself on Sunday in Round 4 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo continues to be in bareback riding. After Jess Pope overtook the reigning champion, Kaycee Feild, on Saturday night in the world rankings, Feild jockeyed right back, to reclaim the top spot. Pope, however, still holds the average lead at the NFR, with Feild close behind. This bit of a rivalry is a continuation of the close competition that fans saw last year too. The 2021 National Finals Rodeo continues on Sunday, December 5 inside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2021 NFR Viewing Information

What: 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo When: Monday, December 6, 2021, @ 5:45p.m. – 8 p.m. EST

Monday, December 6, 2021, @ 5:45p.m. – 8 p.m. EST Where: Thomas & Mack Center – Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center – Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: Cowboy Channel

Cowboy Channel Live Stream: RodeoTV

2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo



In addition to the Feild/Pope battle in bareback riding, team roping saw a pair of world leaders take the lead in the event. Kaleb Driggers and former all-around champion Junior Nogueira are the top header and heeler respectively and showed that on Sunday. Their time of 4.1 seconds was the best in the field that was separated by seven-tenths of a second.

It was a rough day in the bull riding competition, as only Dustin Donovan Bouquet and current leader Parker Breding recorded scores. Breding’s performance helped him overcome Creek Young in the world rankings for third place. He now sits just over $20,000 away from current all-around leader Stetson Wright for second place.

Speaking of the all-around rankings, Caleb Smidt is still attempting to close the $200,000 gap between himself and Wright. Smidt and Tuf Case Cooper, who is just $20,000 behind in fourth place in the all-around standings, each tied for second in tie-down roping in Round 4. It is Smidt, however, who is the current leader in the event. Both performers have a lot of ground to cover to catch Wright and there are just five rounds left in this year’s competition. Wright has been able to do just enough to maintain his enormous lead.

How to Watch the 2021 National Finals Rodeo Online



The Cowboy channel is a new partner of the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and provides the television broadcast of the event. Unfortunately, depending on where you are, accessing the channel may be difficult. In this case, we recommend you check out RodeoTV

2021 Las Vegas NFR Leaders and Round Winners

Event Bareback Riding Steer Wrestling Team Roping Saddle Bronc Riding Tie-Down Roping Barrel Racing Bull Riding All-Around Leaders*** Round 1 Winner Jess Pope Dirk Tavenner & Riley Duvall (TIE) Tyler Wade / Trey Yates Zeke Thurston & Chase Brooks (TIE) Shane Hanchey** Cheyenne Wimberley & Amanda Welsh (TIE) J.B. Mauney & Ky Hamilton (Tie) 1) Stetson Wright ($373,140) Round 2 Winner Jess Pope Dirk Tavenner Derrick Begay / Brady Minor Brody Cress Shad Mayfield Dona Kay Rule Parker Breding 2) Caleb Smidt ($187,176) Round 3 Winner Kaycee Feild** Tristan Martin Rhen Richard / Jeremy Butler Tegan Smith Caleb Smidt Stevi Hillman Creek Young 3) Clay Smith ($179,468) Round 4 Winner Kaycee Feild** & R.C. Landingham Will Lummus & Riley Duvall (TIE) Kaleb Driggers** / Junior Nogueira** Wade Sundell Shad Mayfield Wenda Johnson Dustin Donovan Boquet & Parker Breding (TIE) 4) Tuf Case Cooper ($168,572) Round 5 Winner Kaycee Feild** Tyler Pearson Coleman Proctor / Logan Medlin Ryder Wright Marty Yates Emily Miller-Beisel [PENDING OFFICIAL RESULTS – 12/7/10:42 EST] 5) Paden Bray ($166,479) Round 6 Winner TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD 6) Rhen Richard ($141,231) Round 7 Winner TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD 7) Taylor Santos ($132,787) Round 8 Winner TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD 8) Josh Frost ($102,050) Round 9 Winner TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD 9) Marty Yates ($87,744) Round 10 Winner TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD 10) Landon McClaugherty ($68,842) Current Average Leaders (Pts) Kaycee Feild** (439.5) Tristan Martin & Riley Duvall (20.9 sec) Andrew Ward / Buddy Hawkins II (28.8 sec) Brody Cress (435.5) Caleb Smidt (40.7 sec) Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi (68.82 sec) Parker Breding (344) ***[PENDING OFFICIAL RESULTS – 12/7/10:42 EST] (** denotes World Leader)

2021 Junior Rodeo World Finals Schedule

While the National Finals Rodeo competition is taking place in Las Vegas, the Junior World Finals are also underway in Sin City. Featuring the talent of tomorrow, each competition event will take place over two to three days. Check out the programming schedule below.

Competition Event Competition Dates Event Finals Bareback / Saddle Bronc Riding December 2 – 5 @ 2 p.m. EST December 6 @ 2:30 p.m. EST Bull Riding December 2 – 5 @ 11 a.m. EST December 6 @ 11 a.m. EST Breakaway Roping (Boys and Girls 10 and Under) December 7 @ 3:45 p.m. EST December 11 @ 4 p.m. EST Pole Bending December 7 – 10 @ 10:30 a.m. EST December 11 @ 10:30 a.m. EST Barrel Racing (Ages 12-17) December 7 and December 9 @ 10:30 a.m. EST December 11 @ 10:30 a.m. EST Breakaway Roping (Girls 15 and Under) December 8 @ 3:45 p.m. EST December 11 @ 4 p.m. EST Barrel Racing (Ages 11 and Under) December 8 and December 10 @ 10:30 a.m. EST December 11 @ 1 p.m. EST Steer Wrestling December 7 – 10 @ 1:30 p.m. EST December 11 @ 2:30 p.m. EST Team Roping December 7 – 10 @ 2:30 p.m. EST December 11 @ 4 p.m. EST Tie-Down Roping (12 and Under) December 8 @ 5:15 p.m. EST December 11 @ 5:30 p.m. EST Breakaway Roping (Girls 19 and Under) December 9 @ 4 p.m. EST December 11 @ 4 p.m. EST Tie-Down Roping (15 and Under) December 9 @ 4:30 p.m. EST December 11 @ 5:30 p.m. EST Tie-Down Roping (19 and Under) December 10 @ 3:45 p.m. EST December 11 @ 5:30 p.m. EST

