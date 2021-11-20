Ireland’s Jason Quigley is hoping his army of Irish fans can give him an extra boost against WBO middleweight titleholder Demetrius Andrade on Friday night. The fight is taking place at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, which is home territory for Andrade.

Andrade vs. Quigley fight info:

Date: Friday, Nov. 19

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (main event later in show)

Where: SNHU Arena, Manchester, New Hampshire

TV/Stream: DAZN Worldwide

Cost: DAZN is $19.99 per month or $99 annually

Division: MiddleweightAt stake: Andrade’s WBO title

One could debate whether Andrade is one of the most-avoided boxers, which is a common notion. The fact is the two-division titleholder has faced a long list of solid, but second-tier opponents, the one possible exception being Vanes Martirosyan back in 2013.

He last fought in April, when he easily outpointed Liam Williams in his fourth title defense. Many observers believe the 33-year-old southpaw could give anyone problems with his athleticism and awkward style but we’d have to see him against a next-level opponent to know for sure.

Quigley isn’t that type of opponent. The 30-year-old Irishman had a vast and successful amateur career, which gave him a solid fundamental foundation. This is his chance to do something special in the paid ranks.

He has won three consecutive fights since he was stopped after nine rounds by Tureano Johnson in July 2019, including a majority decision over solid, but limited Shane Mosley Jr. this past May. Andrade is a significant step up in opposition for Quigley. Hence the long odds he faces in the fight. The card is solid when you factor in the three world title fights below Andrade-Quigley.

Andrade vs. Quigley fight card

Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley; for Andrade’s WBO middleweight title

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo; for Martinez’s WBC world flyweight title

Kali Reis vs. Jessica Camara; for Reis’ WBA world female super lightweight title

Thomas O’Toole vs. Mark Malone; light heavyweight

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Jose Velasquez; for Akhmadaliev’s IBF and WBA world super bantamweight title

Khalil Coe vs. Aaron Casper; light heavyweight

How to watch Andrade vs. Quigley fight on TV?

Jason Quigley vs Demetrius Andrade takes place tonight (Friday) at the SNHU Arena, New Hampshire, United States. The card is due to begin at around midnight Irish time, with Quigley vs Andrade scheduled for between 3.15am and 3.45am. Quigley’s clash with Andrade will be streamed live on the DAZN service.

The post What channel is Andrade vs Quigley fight? Start time, how to watch and Live Stream info appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: What channel is Andrade vs Quigley fight? Start time, how to watch and Live Stream info