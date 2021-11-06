Two title fights headline UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York this weekend, and both are title fight rematches. Serving as the co-main event is the women’s strawweight title match between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang in the second billing of their title contest at April’s UFC 261. Atop the marquee, this Saturday night is part two of the welterweight title pursuit for Colby Covington in a replay of his challenge of Kamaru Usman’s belt, which first took place in 2019 at UFC 245. Fight fans are in for a good one on Saturday night in the UFC.

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

Saturday, November 6, 2021 @ 10 p.m. EST

Madison Square Garden – New York City, New York

ESPN+

FIGHTPASS

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 Main Event Preview

Since dethroning Tyron Woodley and rising to the rank of champion in the UFC’s welterweight division in 2019 at UFC 235, Usman (19-1-0) knocked out Covington (16-2-0) before taking down the class’ top-ranked contenders, bringing things back to Covington for a rematch. Looking every part as one of the top fighters in the UFC, Usman recently took down another champion, though not in The Octagon. The “Nigerian Nightmare” now sits atop the pound-for-pound ladder, ending the reign of Jon Jones.

Out for an upset of his own, Usman’s opponent Covington enters Saturday still feeling wronged from their last bout. Battling in the main event at UFC 245, Covington felt that the fight official incorrectly ended the contest early, with Covington claiming that he was actively defending himself at the time of stoppage. With just one contest on his resume since the 2019 loss, Covington won his last fight, a 2020 UFC Fight Night headline bout against Woodley which Covington took by TKO.

While Covington competed well against Usman in their last meeting, it was the power of Usman that ultimately took down Covington, who primarily wins by decision or submission. Be on the lookout for Covington to try and bring his power level up in this fight with Usman to take down the champion at his own game. Usman doesn’t need a lot of time to end the fight, and his quick strikes will keep Covington’s takedowns at bay. Usman should retain his title in the end.

How to Watch UFC 268 Live Stream in USA



A pay-per-view, UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 is furthermore carried on ESPN+, ESPN's subscription service. Depending on where you are, ESPN+ may be restricted or altogether unavailable. In this case, we recommend you check out FIGHTPASS

Watch UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 in Canada

With no contracts or subscriptions, FIGHTPASS brings you the biggest sports and entertainment events from around the world, no VPN required. This weekend's UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 is being offered by Fightpass for just $29.99

UFC 268: Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili Fight Preview

UFC fans are in for a great night with Saturday’s card, with not one, but two rematch title fights. Before Usman and Covington enter The Octagon to settle their score, Zhang (21-2-0) has her own to take care of in a revenge match against Namajunas. The top-contender to Namajunas in the women’s strawweight division, Zhang is a former champion herself, losing her title to Namajunas this past April at UFC 261 by first-round TKO

Of course, Namajunas didn’t just defeat Zhang for the belt, she reclaimed what was lost at UFC 237 when Namajunas fell to Jessica Andrade in the main event. Andrade lost the belt just months later to Zhang, which allowed Namajunas to take it back. Zhang would like to hold the belt once again, now leading a reclamation of her own, and she will have her chance.

Zhang has shown a better ability to finish a fight in a number of ways, but the force of Namajunas has come along, earning the only two knockouts of her career within her last three fights. Both fighters are likely to aim for a submission finish, as can be their style. With their previous bout being the last fight for either athlete, this turnaround rematch may feel more like an extension of the first challenge.

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 Main Fight Card

Weight Division Favorite (Odds) Opponent (Odds) Welterweight (Title) Kamaru Usman (-320) Colby Covington (+250) Women’s Strawweight (Title) Weili Zhang (-125) Rose Namajunas (+105) Bantamweight Marlon Vera (-160) Frankie Edgar (+140) Featherweight Shane Burgos (-200) Billy Quarantillo (+170) Lightweight Justin Gaethje (-210) Michael Chandler (+175)

