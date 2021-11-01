Whether it’s hockey or rugby, a matchup between the United States and Canada is always sure to entertain. Tonight the US and Canada face off in the Annual World Rugby Pacific Four Series.

While there will be two matches pitting the US women against the Canadians, tonight is the first in the cross-regional series.

Event Details

What: USA vs. Canada Senior Women’s rugby

When: Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Infinity Park – Glendale, CO

Channel: TSN (Canada)

Watch anywhere: PremiumTV

Game preview: USA vs. Canada women’s 15s Rugby 2021

The women’s senior national rugby teams from the United States and Canada have had to wait two years for this matchup, but tonight they’ll play in the first of two matchups between the North American teams from Glendale, CO.

The match is part of the Pacific Four series, which will eventually include Australia and New Zealand.

After an absence due to the pandemic, the teams are excited about being able to compete once again.

“We’re under a month from kick off and incredibly excited to welcome all rugby fans to Infinity Park for both of these crucial matches,” said USA Rugby Director of Women’s High Performance, Emilie Bydwell earlier last month. “With this being our first return to test match rugby in two years, the team is excited and ready to compete in the company of friends, family and fans alike.”

The Pacific Four Series will act as one of the main annual qualification routes for the top tier of WXV, with the top three-placed teams competing in WXV 1 and the fourth-placed team competing in WXV 2 from 2023 onwards.

The USA vs. Canada series will serve as sort of a soft launch as New Zealand and Australia are added in 2022.

The Eagles, from the United States, are led by captain Kate Zachary from Exeter Chiefs. They will also have Rachel Johnson at flanker and center Gabby Cantorna.

The Canadians are captained by Olivia DeMerchant alongside Emily Tuttosi and DaLeaka Menin, who know Zachary, Johnson, and Cantorna well as teammates from the chiefs.

Canada is currently ranked third in the world and the United States is sixth. The US would love to close that gap starting with tonight’s matchup.

Two years later… It’s finally GAMEDAY pic.twitter.com/QnZyWO7n9V — USA Rugby (@USARugby) November 1, 2021

How to watch USA vs. Canada women’s 15s Rugby

If you’re in Canada, you can watch via TSN, which you’ll need a cable subscription for. It may also be streamed via World Rugby’s YouTube channel.

If you’d like to watch regardless of where you are around the globe, and in crystal-clear HD without the need for a VPN, we recommend PremiumTV, where you can stream the Pacific Four Series 2021 all games by paying only $6.95. It’s a one time secure charge and not a subscription you’ll have to cancel later.

Pacific Four Series 2021 match schedule

Monday, 1 November, 2021

USA vs Canada

Infinity Park, Glendale



Friday, 5 November, 2021

USA vs Canada

Infinity Park, Glendale

