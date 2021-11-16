The United States Men’s National Team is coming into today’s matchup with Jamaica after a thrilling 2-0 win over Mexico on Friday.

They hope that momentum will move them closer to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, but they’ll need a win over Jamaica, which would help solidify their position after the win over El Tri.

Match Details

What: United States vs. Jamaica

When: 5:00 p.m. ET today

Where: Independence Park – Kingston, Jamaica

How to Watch: Paramount+ Subscription

USMNT vs. Jamaica Preview

This is the halfway point for 2022 World Cup Qualifying, and the United States are off to a good start, winning four of their last five matches.

Last time the US faced Jamaica, the Americans won 2-0 in a match in Austin, Texas as 18-year-old Ricardo Pepi scored two goals in his home state.

Pepi will be important, along with Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams, especially since both Miles Robinson and Weston McKennie are suspended for tonight’s match against the Reggae Boyz.

Look for Jamaica to come out desperate as they need three points at home to salvage their 2021 performance. A win over Honduras helped, but they need more wins over the remaining schedule to get into the World Cup.

They will be hoping for more sustained success, as since 1998, Jamaica has advanced to the final round of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying on four of seven occasions. They returned this year after missing out during the 2018 qualification process.

Overall, the USA is 19-3-8 against Jamaica and this will be the fourth time the teams meet this year.

A win over Jamaica tonight allows the United States to enter 2022 atop their group and in first place in the Octagonal standings.

Tonight’s starting lined for the United States includes: 1-Zack Steffen, 2-DeAndre Yedlin, 3-Walker Zimmerman, 4-Tyler Adams (capt.), 5-Antonee Robinson, 6-Yunus Musah, 9-Ricardo Pepi, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 15-Chris Richards, 16-Gianluca Busio, 20-Tim Weah.

Some info on tonight’s lineup: – @gbusio13‘s first WCQ start – @tyler_adams14 & Brenden Aaronson are each set to appear in their 8th WCQ match this cycle – @zacksteffen_ starts once again in net — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 16, 2021

Currently, the only option to watch the match in the United States is through the streaming Paramount+ service, with plans at $4.99 and $9.99 per month.

