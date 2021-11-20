The 2020 football season ended in disappointment last spring for the James Madison Dukes. Entering the playoffs last year as the top-ranked team in FCS football, James Madison fell in the semi-final to No.4 Sam Houston, this year’s current rankings leader. In the Dukes’ regular-season finale on Saturday, November 20, 2021, No.2 James Madison (9-1) has a tilt with the Towson Tigers (4-6) ahead of next week’s playoffs. The kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

What: Towson Tigers vs James Madison Dukes

Towson Tigers vs James Madison Dukes When: Saturday, November 20, 2021 @ 2 p.m. EST

Saturday, November 20, 2021 @ 2 p.m. EST Where: Bridgeforth Stadium – Harrisonburg, Virginia

Bridgeforth Stadium – Harrisonburg, Virginia TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Live Stream: Gamepass

Towson vs James Madison Dukes Football Preview

Last week the Dukes had a leg up on their competition, the No.25 William and Mary Tribe – literally. Redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke was a perfect 6-6 on his field goal attempts when the Dukes’ offense stalled just outside of the redzone. Per the postgame report, Ratke became the all-time NCAA career leader for field goals made (100) and points scored by a kicker (517). He’s undoubtedly been a major factor in the FCS’ eighth-ranked offense that is scoring 37.9 points per game this season.

The victory for James Madison was the team’s sixth consecutive win since they fell to No.11 Villanova in October on family weekend. All signs point to the team ending the regular season with another win as they host a Towson team that’s struggled lately. Just a month ago the Tigers were 3-3 and coming off of consecutive wins, looking like they might go on a run. Instead, they fell flat, going just 1-3 in their last four games, including losing their last two contests.

All-time, James Madison is 22-6-1 against Towson and winners of the last four matchups. The two teams last played in 2019 where the Dukes won 27-10 after leading 24-10 at halftime. In their last 10 head-to-heads, James Madison is 9-1.

How to Watch James Madison vs Towson football?



Saturday’s regular season finale between James Madison and Towson will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Washington. If you’re looking to find the game outside of that broadcast area, you may have a hard time. In this case, we recommend you check out Gamepass

A non-contract, non-subscription service, Gamepass brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world. Best of all, no VPN is required. Simply pay for the events that you want to watch, without forgetting to cancel trials or paying for channel packages you don’t want. You can watch this weekend’s game between Towson vs James Madison in high-quality HD with Gamepass for just 9.95

The post Towson Tigers vs James Madison Dukes Football: Live Stream, Preview, How to Watch, Channel appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Towson Tigers vs James Madison Dukes Football: Live Stream, Preview, How to Watch, Channel