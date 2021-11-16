In the early hours of Wednesday morning in the United States, halfway around the world, two boxers will meet in the ring with a pair of regional titles on the line in the Pacific. At the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, Tim Tszyu (19-0-0, 15 KO) will take on Takeshi Inoue (17-1-1, 10 KO).

Son of a former WBC, IBF, and WBA World Super Lightweight titleholder, Kotsya “The Thunder from Down Under” Tszyu, “The Soul Taker” is the top super welterweight fighter in Australia and fourth-ranked in the world. He looks to further establish his resume in the hopes of world title contention like his father. An evening bout in Australia, his fight against Japan’s best, Inoue, is a strong next step.

Main Event boxing details

What: Tszyu vs Inoue

Tszyu vs Inoue When: Wednesday, November 17, 2021 @ 2 a.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. AEDT

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 @ 2 a.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. AEDT Where: Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, Australia

Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, Australia TV Broadcast: Kayo/Foxtel, Main Event PPV (Australia)

Kayo/Foxtel, Main Event PPV (Australia) Stream Anywhere: Fightpass

What to know about Tszyu vs Inoue Main Card fight



Nearly three years ago, Inoue had a shot at the WBO World Super Welterweight title, challenging and undefeated Jaime Munguia in Houston, Texas in 2019. At that time, the Japanese orthodox boxer was undefeated himself, riding a 13-fight winning streak. It was a twelve-round battle where Inoue represented his nation well, but in the end, saw Munguia get his hand raised with a victory by unanimous decision.

Inoue went to work to pick up momentum for another run, and dismissed his next four opponents, acquiring the WBO Asia Pacific Super Welterweight Title in the meantime. In early 2020, Inoue successfully defended his new belt against Cheng Su in Japan, forcing a corner retirement from his foe. At 41 years old, one has to wonder how much he has left in the tank to make another push. Wednesday night’s fight will provide a good metric.

Champion blood runs through Tszyu, and just two weeks after turning 27 years old, is in his prime. Undefeated to this point in his young career, Tszyu is starting to come on strong with five consecutive victories by TKO dating back to December 2019. Wednesday night’s bout will be the third of 2021 for “The Soul Taker”, and he’s looking to finish with a bang.

“One thing I know is I’m coming for his head and body,” Tszyu said at the weigh-in per Fox Sports Australia, speaking of Inoue. “I hope he’s had a great holiday here. The holiday ends tomorrow.”

How to Watch Tszyu vs Inoue Boxing in USA & Canada



In Australia, Foxtel will produce and carry the fight between Tszyu and Inoue. The PPV fight cost fixed $59.95 (AUD) and available in Main Event PPV and Kayo Unfortunately, You can’t watch the biggest fight utside of the continent, the bout may be difficult to find. In this case, we recommend you check out Fightpass.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, Fightpass brings you the biggest events from around the world in sports and entertainment. Best of all, there’s no VPN required so, viewres can stream the full fight including Main Card (Tszyu vs Inoue fight) from the United States, Canada, NZ, UK or anywhere. Simply purchase the events you want to watch, and access them live in high-quality HD. No more paying for channels you don’t want or forgetting to cancel, no hidden charge, no subscription is required.

Tszyu vs Inoue Main Card / Odds

Division Favorite / Opponent 1 (odds) Opponent 2 (odds) Super welterweight Tim Tszyu (-1200) Takeshi Inoue (+700) Super welterweight Wade Ryan Nath Nwachukwu Super welterweight Dennis Hogan Tommy Browne Super welterweight Joel Camilleri Koen Mazoudier Welterweight Alex Lual Trent Girdham Super welterweight Benjamin Hussain Darwin Sagurit Heavyweight Jackson Murray Shant Nercessian Bantamweight Viviana Ruiz Corredor Jacinta Austin

