The San Antonio Spurs continued on their losing streak after dropping Sunday’s afternoon game against the Los Angeles Lakers 114-106.

Forward Keldon Johnson and guard Dejounte Murray were the biggest stars for the Spurs, as Johnson led the squad with 24 points and Murray paced right behind with a 22-point triple-double.

Some observations included the Spurs needing center Jakob Poeltl to return ASAP, guard Derrick White continuing to struggle, and 2nd-year forward Devin Vassell making a case for being a starter.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said in a post-game interview, Poeltl may be available for the Clippers game, and there has to be hope he’s available because the Spurs have showed they have had no answers in his absence.

Their quest to get back on track begins tonight against noted Spurs fan villain in Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers, but if fans have forgotten, he’s not playing possibly for the whole season.

After Tuesday’s game, they head to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves Thursday who currently sit at 4-8 and are slotted near the bottom of the Western Conference.

Some chisme off Spurs Twitter were fans entertaining the idea of the team going after the T-Wolves franchise star Karl-Anthony Towns, but of course there isn’t any substance to the rumor.

Besides the possible Poeltl return, it will be interesting to see how Pop mixes up the lineups again with his return and could fans see more minutes given to Vassell over White, or even a new face enter the rotation.

As usual, I will provide game information, preview, and predictions below.

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 9:30 P.M CT

Arena: Staples Center

Broadcast: CW35

Livestream: SilverandBlack.TV

The Spurs visit their second LA team in three days and based off the standings they’re going to be faced with another tough test against another LA team even though they’re missing their franchise star.

The Clippers (8-5) currently sit at fifth in the standings and so far have been able to stay afloat this season without Leonard, and will be coming into this game off a 100-90 loss to the Chicago Bulls, who have been red-hot with former Spur DeMar DeRozan at the helm.

In the last ten games, both teams have been on different ends of the spectrum as the Spurs have posted a 3-7 record and the Clippers went 7-3.

Over the Spurs’ last ten games, the squad averaged 109.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.7 steals, 5.9 blocks per game, and 46.2% from the field, according to ESPN. However, their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

With Jakob’s possible return, there should be an increase on the defensive end and the players won’t have to rely on small-ball lineups anymore.

The matchup I’m looking for is Keldon Johnson/Devin Vassell vs Paul George.

Prediction: Look I get it, I’m horrible at these predictions, so maybe I’m the bad luck charm. For those who haven’t kept up, so far this season I’m sitting at 4-9 at overall predictions. Now I can tell my grandkids, there was a moment where I had the same record as the Spurs and they will probably look at me like I’m crazy.

Back to the predictions and well here we go, I’m riding with the Spurs to make a brief stop on their skid and head into Minnesota off a win. At least they will have more wins than one particular Texas sports team.

cough cough( line one is paging you UT Football)

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Arena: Target Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Livestream: SilverandBlack.TV

The Spurs head into Minnesota to take on the T-Wolves, who haven’t been so hot this season as well.

They host the Spurs on a back-to-back and could be coming into this game at 6-8, 5-9 or 4-10. Nonetheless, the core of Karl Anthony Towns and second-year wing Anthony Edwards could pose problems for the Spurs, regardless of what their record says.

In last year’s season series, the Spurs held a 2-1 advantage over the T-Wolves and this will be the first of three games the two will have this season.

This year, the T-Wolves leading guy has been Edwards and although the focus can be set on him by the Spurs, KAT is still a helluva player that gives some of the best centers matchup problems.

The squad has to look at this game and realize they should be beating the T-Wolves handily, as in the past when the Spurs went head-to-head with them, it seemed like a gimme win.

Matchup of the Game: Jakob vs KAT

Prediction:

To give the Spurs juju with my predictions or to swallow my pride and say they will lose and hope they do the opposite because it seems they lose when I say they will win.

Well, I think the Spurs drop this one and return back home and prepare for their four-game stand. You’re welcome Spurs fans.

My Overall Season Predictions: 4-9

