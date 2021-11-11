Every week, we’ll host an “open mic” on Twitter Spaces to talk about some of the latest San Antonio Spurs topics.

For our second episode yesterday, I was joined by Evan Townsend and several others that chimed in live to talk about the San Antonio Spurs’ lack of playing time for rookies Joshua Primo and Jock Landale, who we just learned will be sidelined due to health and safety protocols.

We also previewed this week’s slate of games.

Be sure to check back every week for the next open mic. You can listen live or join in on the conversation.

