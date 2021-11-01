The San Antonio Spurs begin their four-game slate this week in Indiana tonight and are looking to build off a huge 102-93 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks they snagged this past Saturday. They were able to get solid contributions from Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, and Bryn Forbes off the bench, but the star of the game has to be given to Murray.

Murray who had a 23-9-5 stat line was able to step up to the plate when needed and finally help the Spurs close out a game and is continuing to show fans and the front office that he is their franchise point guard.

Along with Murray, the team is oozing with confidence after coming out with a dub against a high-quality opponent, and wins like that will only benefit their overall game and psyche in the long run.

Furthermore, I will give my usual previews and predictions below.

San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers

Date: November 1, 2021, 6 p.m. CT

Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Livestream: SilverandBlack.TV

The Spurs finally got a big victory that can help shift a season, but it’s way TOO early to talk records and they’ll need to take it one game at a time. They hope to continue momentum Monday night and visit the Pacers who are 1-5 but still carry dangerous players on the squad. The Pacers are coming off a close 97-94 loss to the Toronto Raptors, so expect the squad to come out with big energy and play desperate to look for a spark.

Key matchup: Domontas Sabonis vs Jakob Poeltl is this game’s key matchup because of Sabonis’s impact he has on both ends and will be another huge test for Poeltl early this season. Poeltl held his own on the defensive end but has made significant jumps offensively this season so far.

Prediction: The Spurs fight their way out of a close one and come out with a victory and another prediction I will throw out is Keldon is the leading scorer tonight.

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: November 3, 2021, 7:30 p.m. CT

Arena: AT&T Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Livestream: SilverandBlack.TV

The team heads back home for a date Wednesday night against the Mavs who they blew a 20-point lead to last week and that should be the hottest topic that Pop is drilling into all the player’s minds. The Spurs were up 25-5 to start the game and then let the Mavs go on a 31-4 run and battled back and forth before ultimately losing.

Last week, I mentioned the matchup was slowing down Luka Doncic and he was able to drop 25-5-3 and the team seemed to do their job, but they let other players step up and beat them outright. Such players included backup point guard Jalen Brunson who had 19 points, Dorian Finney-Smith with 14, Maxi Kleber with 12, and Josh Powell with 11.

Key Matchup: The Spurs versus themselves. I know this may sound weird, but the players will have to exorcise some demons and keep their foot on the gas if they go up big once again on the Mavs. However, Luka will always be their main worry whenever he is on the floor, but the squad knows if they limit Doncic, the Mavs are more one-dimensional.

Prediction: The Spurs are at a solid .500 for the season and continue to ride high heading into Orlando on a 3-game winning streak.

San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic

Date: November 5, 2021, 6 p.m. CT

Arena: Amway Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Livestream: SilverandBlack.TV

The Spurs’ opening game feels like it was so far away but the squad heads into their ninth game of the season and looks to leave Florida off a 4-game winning streak. Since their first meeting, both teams have gone in similar directions with the losing aspect, but the Spurs seem to be turning it around. The Magic will be heading into this matchup coming off slates with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics, so there is a possibility the team comes in at 1-8 on Friday night versus the Spurs.

In their first meeting, the Spurs carved out a 123- 97 victory with Devin Vassell leading the scoring for the Spurs (19 points) and Mo Bamba leading with 18 for the Magic. So far, each game this season has had different leading scorers and contributors, so it will be interesting to see who is feeling it Friday night.

Key Matchups: Cole Anthony vs Murray, Poeltl vs Bamba.

Prediction: The Spurs cruise to another victory and are on the positive end record-wise, cheers to 5-4 on the season.

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Date: November 7, 2021, 6 p,m. CT

Arena: Paycom Center

Broadcast: NBATV

Livestream: SilverandBlack.TV

The Spurs wrap up their mini two-game road trip against the Thunder on Sunday and this is my matchup of the week. The Thunder are fascinating to watch because of their full commitment to a rebuild for the franchise and the absurd amount of draft picks GM Sam Presti has accumulated throughout his tenure. Those draft picks have hit and it seems the Thunder have found their franchise star in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

At the moment, they stand at 1-5, and before Sunday night’s matchup with the Spurs, they have games with both LA teams. There is a chance they come in at 1-7, but nonetheless, the game should be fast-paced and high-scoring.

The key matchup for me is SGA vs Murray, who is averaging 22 points a game this year. Murray should be able to duke it out and handle the assignment accordingly, but seeing two young teams who were once battling it out deep in the playoffs about a decade ago is a chance of scenery.

Prediction: I’m sorry Spurs fans, but the Spurs drop this one in a close battle. A 3-1 for the week isn’t too shabby and 5-5 on the season isn’t that bad.

Overall Season Predictions: 2-4

