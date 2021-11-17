The San Antonio Spurs continued their road trip in Los Angeles on Tuesday night but saw their losing streak hit three games as they fell to the Clippers 106-92.

San Antonio is 3-7 in their last 10 games and has one final game on the road Thursday before three days off.

“Five for 22 from 3 isn’t going to help you much, so we had to have some guys play a little bit better, that would have helped,” Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich said.

The Spurs kept the game close going into the second half but scored just 18 points in the third quarter compared to 26 points for the Clippers. San Antonio had trouble containing Paul George, who scored a game-high 34 points.

Reggie Jackson added 21 points for Los Angeles, who rebounded after having their seven-game winning streak snapped on Sunday.

Derrick White rebounded from a poor few outings to score 19 points on while shooting 57 percent from the floor.

“It’s pretty obvious,” White said of his struggles. “I’ve been trying to fight through it, but coach has been supportive. Team has been real supportive. Just got to stay with it and know we are going to come around.”

Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Drew Eubanks added 10 rebounds while Doug McDermott and Keldon Johnson combined for 17 points in the loss.

A bucket from Thaddeus Young helped the San Antonio Spurs tie the game at 69 but the Clippers went on a 14-2 to go into the fourth leading 83-71.

San Antonio played without rookie big man Jock Landale, who remains in health and safety protocols. Jakob Poeltl has missed several games after being the health and safety protocols but could possibly return as soon as Thursday against Minnesota.

“Jakob is very important to us. He anchors our defense,” Popovich said. “Getting him back and getting him in shape will be important for us going forward.”

UP NEXT:

The San Antonio Spurs are now 4-10 on the season and will return to the court on Thursday to close out their road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. from the Target Center.

