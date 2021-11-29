The San Antonio Spurs (5-13) finally were able to end their six-game skid by pulling off a 96-88 victory against the Boston Celtics. At a point in the game, the Spurs were up 24 points and it seemed like the game would be a blowout, but the Celtics would storm back and make the game close.

Some highlights from the game included Keldon Johnson‘s baptism of Grant Williams, Dejounte Murray‘s stellar play on both ends to close out the game, and well, it’s not a highlight, but more of a lowlight… where Bryn Forbes looked absolutely lost on the defensive end.

Starting tonight, the Spurs face-off against the Washington Wizards (13-7) at home, who are surprisingly having a good season and are ranked third in the East.

Although the Spurs were able to get their first victory since November 10, fans were still not satisfied because the plans are still unclear on what direction the team is heading.

The questions that seem to be popular among Spurs Twitter are:

When is Josh Primo going to crack the rotation?

Why doesn’t Devin Vassell start over Derrick White?

Why is Bryn Forbes on the floor, when there are players like Derrick White or even a Primo who could provide more to the team?

Will the team make a trade for someone big, given the squad has too many guards?

Lastly, why doesn’t Thaddeus Young get minutes, if Pop isn’t going to play him, then trade him?

San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards

Date: November 29, 2021, 7:30 P.M. CT

Arena: AT&T Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live Stream: SilverandBlack.TV

The Spurs kick off this week against the Wizards who are currently on a 2-game winning streak and are coming off a 120-114 victory against the Spurs IH-35 rivals, the Dallas Mavericks.

In the game, guard Bradley Beal led the squad with 26 and new-Wizard forward Kyle Kuzma paced right behind with 22 points. The Wizards so far have surprised many people around the league this season, as many people expected them to be a bottom-tier squad, after the departure of guard Russell Westbrook.

Last year, the Spurs swept the season series 2-0 and this game will be the first of two games the two teams have this year. The matchup to look forward to this game will be star-guard Bradley Beal versus Derrick White, who so far has been a defensive pest this season, but ultimately has struggled offensively.

If we recap my predictions from last week, I finally went positive for the week with a 2-1 record, so that has to mean a good omen is coming for my prediction record at least.

My prediction for this game is the Spurs continue their win streak and beat the Wizards in a close one.

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trailblazers

Date: December 2, 2021, 9 P.M. CT

Arena: Moda Center

Broadcast: KENS 5, NBA TV

Live Stream: SilverBlack.TV

The Spurs hit the road and face-off against Dame Dolla and the Portland Trailblazers who currently are sixth in the West at 10-10. Coming into the game, the Blazers will be coming off games against the Utah Jazz (13-7) and the Detroit Pistons (4-15).

So far this season, their leading scorers have been the backcourt of Dame and CJ, but have been a middle-of-the-pack squad. With the new foul rules put in place that make it harder for players to draw fouls while shooting, it seems Dame was one of the players still trying to adjust to the new rule. However, because of Dame’s resume, he is still a threat on the court and the Spurs will have their hands full coming Thursday night.

The matchup of this game will be the Spurs backcourt versus the Blazers backcourt, but a sneaky matchup that could be a factor in the game will be Nurkic vs Poeltl.

My prediction is the Spurs drop this one and head into the Bay to face the hot-paced Warriors.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors

Date: December 4, 2021, 7:30 P.M. CT

Arena: Chase Center

Broadcast: KENS 5

Live Stream: SilverBlack.TV

As an NBA fan, I have to admit seeing what the Warriors (18-2) have done so far without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, the league has to be scared. The Warriors will be coming into this game with back-to-back games against last year’s Western Conference champion, the Phoenix Suns.

The Spurs who I predicted will be coming off a loss to the Blazers will be faced with arguably their toughest matchup this season, and the task of trying to contain guard Steph Curry will be their main task.

This matchup should serve as a learning experience for their younger players, but counting out the Spurs completely is something fans shouldn’t be doing. Just last week, it was reported that forward Devin Vassell led a players-led meeting to gauge what the team’s problems were, and besides Murray’s leadership, it is encouraging to see a young player like Vassell showing maturity.

The matchup this game will be Murray vs Curry, but don’t count out Wiggins, Poole, and Green who have ultimately made a big impact this season.

My prediction is the Spurs…. pull off the upset. Spurs fans and Spurs Twitter explodes and are left with endless debates on how good the squad looked against a championship contender.

Overall Season Prediction: 7-11

The post Spurs end six-game skid, look to build off confidence next three games appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs end six-game skid, look to build off confidence next three games