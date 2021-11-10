On Sunday night’s Spurs Chisme segment on 930AM The Answer’s Sweep the League Radio Show, sponsored by Project Spurs, PS writer Rocky Garza Jr. had the latest on the Spurs, including Spurs fans wanting to see more of Joshua Primo and Jock Landale.

While Rudy Campos liked Primo developing in the G-League with the Austin Spurs, former NBA player Derrick Gervin says Primo is ready for the NBA now.

“Let him learn in the fire,” Gervin said. He also talked about Spurs center Jakob Poeltl and how he may be one of the more undervalued players in the league.

What are your thoughts on the Spurs giving Primo some minutes, especially now that they have recalled him for tonight’s game against the Kings, and should Jock Landale be getting more minutes at the backup 4/5 with Poeltl out?

