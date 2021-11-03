Note: this was recorded prior to White’s standout game against Milwaukee.

Derrick White has had a rough start to the season. When he has scored in double figures, his shooting percentages have not been ideal and he’s been a negative in the +/- in five of the first seven games.

On Sunday’s episode of Sweep the League Radio, sponsored by Project Spurs, host Rudy Campos and former NBA player and brother of Spurs great George Gervin, Derrick Gervin, talks about White’s rough start to the season.

Be sure to tune into Sweep the League Radio every Sunday at 7 p.m. CST on 930 AM The Answer for plenty of Spurs talk and other local and national sports.

The post Spurs Chisme: Derrick Gervin on Derrick White’s early struggles appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs Chisme: Derrick Gervin on Derrick White’s early struggles