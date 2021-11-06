The UFC has been bringing all the fire in their fight cards lately, and they have another action-packed card on Saturday for UFC 268.

The UFC is back in the most famous arena in the world as they set up camp in Madison Square Garden for a championship double-header and an action-packed matchup.

UFC 268 Details

What: UFC 268

When: Saturday, November 6 with early prelims at 6pm ET

Where: Madison Square Garden – New York City

Channel: Prelims on ESPN+ – Main card PPV $69.99

Live Stream: FightPass

UFC 268 Undercard Preview

Everyone knows the main event is a championship rematch between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. We’ve already previewed the main event, so let’s take a look at one of the popular main card fights.

“Thug” Rose Namajunas reclaimed her strawweight title from then-champion Zhang Weili back in April.

The Chinese MMA star Weili looked unbeatable with a 21-1-0 record entering the matchup with Namajunas, but it’s no accident that Namajunas was previously a champion. Rose ended it quickly with a slick, swift head kick and some ground and pound before the referee called it.

Zhang made some wholesale changes to her camp after the fight and changed her team. She’s gone back to the drawing board in hopes of correcting her mistakes in the first matchup. She sounds confident heading into the rematch that she can reclaim her crown.

While Zhang lost rather quickly in the first fight, she is still a very dangerous opponent for Namajunas. She has finished 48 percent of her fights by KO or TKO and has finished with a submission in 33 percent of her fights. Her fights have only gone to a decision 19 percent of the time.

If Zhang hurts you with strikes or kicks, she becomes a savage on the feet and looks to finish with volume punches to end it all.

Namajunas is probably the more talented wrestler and grappler of the pair. She has a 55 percent finish rate by submission, but she can also be dangerous on her feet, as she finished Zhang with the head kick and also won two fights over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk by finish.

This is a very interesting matchup, and one thing is for sure. UFC fans are sure to get a great show before the main event even starts. If this wasn’t enough, two all-action lightweights square off as Justin Gaethje takes on Michael Chandler.

The second chapter of a budding rivalry is upon us @RoseNamajunas vs Zhang Weili [ #UFC268 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/C5NA0xHHcQ — UFC (@ufc) November 4, 2021

Fight Card

Main Card:

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington

Rose Namajunas vs Zhang “Magnum” Weili

Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler

Frankie Edgar vs Marlon Vera

Alex Pereira vs Andreas Michailidis

Prelims:

Al Iaquinta vs Bobby Green

Shane Burgos vs Billy Quarantillo

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Nassourdine Imavov

Phil Hawes vs Chris Curtis

Ian Garry vs Jordan Williams

Early Prelims:

Gian Villante vs Chris Barnett

Aleksa Camur vs John Allan

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs TJ Laramie

CJ Vergara vs Ode’ Osbourne

How to watch UFC 268: Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Co Main Event



In the United States, the early prelims will be on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, two subscription services. The main prelims will also be on ESPN+ and ESPNews. The main card will be a pay-per-view on ESPN+. For current subscribers, it will cost $69.99 or new subscribers pay a bundle price of $89.98 for the UFC pay per-view and and ESPN+ subscription. In the UK, it’ll be on BT Sport 1. Or try FIGHTPASS

A live stream of all the prelims and the main fight card will be available for viewers all over the globe on FightPass via PremiumTV. It will be available in high definition without the need for a VPN for just a one-time charge of $34.99 without the need of a recurring subscription.

