Saddle up and get ready for five days of rodeo action at the 2021 PBR World Finals: Unleash the Best in Las Vegas, Nevada. The height of professional bull riding, now in its 28th year, has brought 35 of the world’s best riders from the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico together for the season finale after more than 200 events this year.

Where and when is the PBR World Finals in 2021?

For their efforts, winners earn their share of a prize pool worth over $2.5 million. The PBR World Finals return to Las Vegas after taking place in Arlington, Texas. 2021 Pbr World Finals: Unleash The Beast is set in T Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Neveda. The event will start at November 3 and the final will will be held Novermber 7, 2021.

2021 PBR World Finals Preview



When Sunday comes, the PBR will have a World Champion and a World Finals event champion, which according to the PBR, aren’t always the same. In fact, just five times in PBR history has the same rider been the champion on both, last happening in 2019. Last year, American Boudreaux Campbell won the 2020 PBR Finals, while Jose Vitor Leme from Brazil was named World Champion. Campbell’s prize of $300,000 is nice but pales in comparison to the $1 million awarded to Leme, along with the coveted golden World Champion buckle.

Heading into this week’s 2021 PBR World Finals, Leme is currently the top-ranked bull rider in the world, nearly 600 points ahead of second-place Kaique Pacheco of Brazil. Campbell is the second-ranked American in this season’s standings, sitting in sixth. Fellow countryman Cooper Davis is in third place, 700 points behind Leme. Last year, Campbell had entered the event ranked 33rd.

For what it is worth, Campbell goes to Vegas fresh off of his fifth win of the season, a first-place finish at the PBR Cooper Tires Invitational on October 23rd. Leme took the top spot in September’s PBR ZipRecruiter Invitational.

How to watch the 2021 PBR World Finals



CBS is the broadcast partner for the 2021 PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast, carrying the event on its CBS Sports Network with cable and you Paramount+ for online stream in the United States . Available only with a qualifying television package, the CBS Sports Network unfortunately may not be available in Canada. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest sports and entertainment events from around the world, no VPN required. Pay for just the things you want to watch in high-quality HD without needing to remember to cancel a trial or wasting your money on channels you don’t need. This week, PremiumTV is bringing you the full five days of the 2021 PBR World Finals live stream for just $9.95

2021 PBR World Finals Schedule

Date / Time (EST) Event Wednesday, November 3, 2021 @ 9:40 p.m. World Finals Round 1 Thursday, November 4, 2021 @ 9:40 p.m. World Finals Round 2 Friday, November 5, 2021 @ 9:40 p.m. World Finals Round 3 Saturday, November 6, 2021 @ 9:40 p.m. World Finals Round 4 Sunday, November 7, 2021 @ 9:40 p.m. World Finals Round 5

