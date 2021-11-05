This weekend is a true treat for fans of boxing and combat sports. Saturday night will be highlighted by a pair of title fights in the UFC around the same time that Caleb Plant and Canelo Alvarez will be battling for world title unification in the super middleweight division. The action really gets started on Saturday night, however, with a women’s world super featherweight unification match between Mikaela Mayer and Maiva Hamadouche on Friday evening at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mayer vs Hamadouche Fight Info

What: Super Featherweight Unification Fight

When: Friday, November 5, 2021 @ 8 p.m. EST

Friday, November 5, 2021 @ 8 p.m. EST Where: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada TV Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Watch Anywhere: Fightpass

It is one thing to be a world champion, and a whole other to earn the title of undisputed champion. For up to 10 rounds of two minutes each, Mayer (15-0-0, 5 KO) and Hamadouche (22-1-0, 18 KO) will trade blows and continue their respective lengthy winning streaks. In the end, one will leave with Hamadouche’s WBO World Female Super Featherweight Title and Mayer’s IBF World Female Super Featherweight Title. They represent the second and third-ranked athletes in the division in the world, with Hamadouche having the edge.

Battling out of France, Hamadouche at 5’7” is the smaller fighter by two inches, with a reach disadvantage of the same. It has been six years since her last loss in 2015, before her American opponent Mayer made her professional debut. While she may not have the size advantage, her title fight experience measures up and then some, defending her IBF super feather title successfully six times, dating back to 2017 after claiming it in 2016.

Mayer is new to the title rankings, earning the WBO Super Featherweight Title on Halloween night in 2020 by unanimous decision. Unanimous calls have been the result of seven of her last eight bouts after showing more power early in her career. Hamadouche, on the other hand, has been more decisive with her gloves, earning four straight knockouts. It will surely be something to watch for in the 130-pound title match.

How to watch the Mayer vs Hamadouche fight from anywhere



Top Rank on ESPN is producing the title unification match between Mayer and Hamadouche on Friday night, airing the bout on ESPN+. Depending on where you are at in the world, however, you may face restrictions or availability issues. In this case, we recommend that you check out fightpass

A non-contract, non-subscription service PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, no VPN required. With no need to worry about canceling trials or wasting money on channels you don’t want, with Fightpass, you only pay for what you watch. You can access this weekend’s unification fight between Mayer and Hamadouche in high-quality HD for just $9.95

Mayer vs Hamadouche Fight Card



Division Favorite Opponent Super Featherweight Title (WBO & IBF) Mikaela Mayer (-340) Maiva Hamadouche (+265) Super Featherweight Luis Melendez Thomas Mattice Super Featherweight Andres Cortes Mark Bernaldez Lightweight Joseph Adorno Damian Araujo Lightweight Abdullah Mason Jaylan Phillips Middleweight Tyler Howard Ian Gree

