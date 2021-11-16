There are just four more opportunities for the top equestrians in North American to earn their spot in the 2022 Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Finals next April in Leipzig, Germany. The next chance to get qualified is this week at the Las Vegas National Horse Show, from Tuesday, November 16 through Sunday, November 21, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What: Las Vegas National Horse Show

Las Vegas National Horse Show When: Tuesday, November 16 – Sunday, November 21, 2021

Tuesday, November 16 – Sunday, November 21, 2021 Where: Southpoint Hotel, Casino, and Equestrian Center – Las Vegas, Nevada

Southpoint Hotel, Casino, and Equestrian Center – Las Vegas, Nevada TV Broadcast: Las Vegas National PPV

Las Vegas National PPV Live Stream: Watch Online

Las Vegas National Horse Show 2021 Preview

With the announced cancellation of The Royal Winter Agricultural Winter Fair this summer in Ontario, Canada that was supposed to be last week. There are more than 12 events that riders will participate in across the six days of the competition.

In addition to the traditional medaling system of bronze, silver, and gold, in each event, the riders from across North America and around the world will try to earn their share of the more than $500,000 in prize money available to those who place in the events. The top 16 riders will earn points toward the 2022 Longines FEO World Cup. First place earns 20 points, and points are awarded on a descending scale down to one point for 16th place.

The main event of the week, of course, is Saturday’s $150,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup. In the showcase, the top 40 athletes will compete in the first-round course, from which those who have a clean run will move onto the jump-off round on a shortened course, according to the event program. The rider who wins is the one to finish the course in the fastest time with the fewest faults.

How to Watch the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Las Vegas Horse Show



The Las Vegas National Horse Show produces the pay-per-view broadcast, but depending on where you are in the world, it may not be available. In this case, we recommend you check out FEITV

A non-contract, non-subscription service, FEI.TV brings you the biggest sports and entertainment events from around the world. Best of all, there’s no VPN required. Simply pay for what you want to watch without wasting your money on channels you don’t want, or forgetting to cancel a trial. You can watch all six days of the Las Vegas National Horse Show and Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Las Vegas in high-quality HD

Las Vegas National Horse Show Schedule

With an extensive schedule across the six days in Las Vegas, there’s a lot more action than just the FEI Jumping World Cup. For a full PDF schedule of events, click HERE.

The post Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Las Vegas: Preview, Purse, How to Watch, National Horse Show 2021 appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Las Vegas: Preview, Purse, How to Watch, National Horse Show 2021