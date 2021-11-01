The Kansas City Chiefs host the New York Giants Monday night and both teams look to turn things around and began their journey towards getting over 500, but also attempting to make the playoffs. The game will start at 8:15 PM ET in Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri). The article covering the Monday Night Football 2021: Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants game preview, prediction and how to watch Chiefs vs Giants NFL tonight.

How to watch Chiefs vs Giants MNF

Date: Monday, November 1, 2021

Gametime: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium

TV: ESPN

Livestream: Gamepass.TV

It is unfamiliar territory for Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs to sit at a 3-4 record as many people around the league view the team as Superbowl Contenders. On the other hand, the Giants who sit at 3-5 were expected to underperform this season, but injuries to their star players Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay don’t help their cause

Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants Preview



The Chiefs are coming off a huge loss to the Titans who dominated them for the whole game and there is chatter on whether they are considered a powerhouse in the AFC anymore. Mahomes, who has 9 interceptions for the season, was not able to get anything going last game, but a matchup with the Giants should only boost confidence not only for him, but the overall team.On the Giants side, they are coming off a victory against the Carolina Panthers who began the season tearing it up, but seem to have sizzled out quite a bit, but nonetheless are looking to continue their win streak to inch closer to getting back over the hump of the .500 mark.

Last time out for the Chiefs

The Chiefs didn’t look like their usual selves in their last game versus the Titans, but so far this season they have not looked like the usual “death-star” squad everyone fears. They sit at 3-4 record for the year and it may seem its the end of the world, but at the end of day Mahomes who is considered a generational talent is still on the team and things are bound to have to be figured out. Besides their offensive woes so far this season, their defense seems to be their achilles heel and currently rank 31 in overall defense. Look for the defense to get tested by Daniel Jones who has stepped up his game this season and is a weapon when he uses his legs.

Last time out for the NY Giants

The Giants come in off dominating 25-3 victory and it was a overall team effort that was played out so well, the Panthers benched their starting QB Sam Darnold because of his abysmal play. Sitting at 3-5 and playing without some of their top players, the Giants are a sneaky underdog who could pull off a victory if they play their cards right. As mentioned, the Chiefs defense is ranked 31 in overall defense and the Giants can expose that with Danny Jones airing it out to young-star Kadarius Toney, tight end Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard or giving the rock to Devontae Booker who has been serviceable in Barkley’s absence. If the Giants want to pull one out they will need to keep the ball out of Mahomes hand and capitalize on their scoring opportunities

Chiefs vs Giants game Prediction

I feel this game is going to be a shoot-out because of Mahomes and Andy Reid on one sideline and the horrible Chiefs defense. Although, the Giants defense has seem to be stepping up in recent weeks, the Chiefs are too good to get held to another low-scoring game and expect Kansas City to get back on track.

