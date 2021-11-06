It’s week 10 of the NCAA college football season, and James Madison University is sitting in the number three spot. They recently accepted an invitation to the Sun Belt Division, which means they will make a move from the FCS to the FBS.

For now though, Jackson Madison Football will take on Campbell University at home this afternoon.

Game Details

What: James Madison University vs. Campbell University

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Bridgeforth Stadium

Watch Anywhere: Gamepass.TV

JMU vs Campbell Football Trends



James Madison University has been impressive this season, amassing a 7-1 record very befitting of their number three ranking. The Dukes have a winnable game on their hands today as they take on the Campbell University Camels, who are 3-5 on the season.

Campbell is 2-3 in the Big South. Head coach Mike Minter is in his 9th season and has a 39-51 record in his tenure.

Campbell has found some success in their passing game, with Caleb Snead finding paydirt on 8 touchdowns this season.

However, they have had trouble stopping the run on defense. They are allowing 158 rushing yards per game.

That’s not a good sign for Campbell, who faces a JMU team that has plenty of offensive firepower. The JMU offense leads the conference in both scoring and total offense, while the defense is atop the conference is points allowed and yards allowed.

How to watch James Madison vs. Campbell football



If you’re in the Washington area, you can catch the game on NBC Sports Washington Plus. You can catch a live stream on Gamepass.TV which is only $9.95 day pass or $24.99 monthly and the best price for season pass is $49.99 . We recommend Gamepass for a one-time charge per game for a HF-quality stream to watch globally without the need of a VPN.

Watch JMU football vs Campbell CAA Football for Free Online



If recording games to view later is important to you, one service worth checking out is FuboTV. In addition to having the SEC Network, PAC 12 Network, ACC Network, and Big 10 Network, as well as the other necessary college football channels and live local channels, FuboTV provides customers with 250 hours of cloud DVR storage.

At the standard price of $64.99, FuboTV does offer a free seven-day trial for new users. Live and local channels may be restricted by region, and games on local channels are subject to blackout. Click here to watch with 7 days free trial

Stream James Madison University football free on HULU



When it comes to getting bang for your buck, Hulu + Live TV is a great option. Not only do they provide viewers with the necessary conference channels, but local channels and the Hulu streaming library as well. It is worth noting that games and some local channels are subject to regional availability and blackouts.

Hulu + Live TV is $54.99 for the first three months for new subscribers, and the price increases to $64.99 after that initial period. There is no contract commitment necessary with Hulu, so you can cancel whenever you want. You can also get a free seven-day trial if you haven’t used it before.

