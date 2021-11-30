While a match up of Indiana and Syracuse isn’t a completely glamorous game, it should prove to show who’s going to be a legitimate contender in their conference this year. The Hoosiers are 6-0 while the Orange are 3-3 heading into this game. Indiana has seen a resurgence under new coach Mike Woodson and Syracuse is playing their usual uneven brand of basketball to start the season.

Indiana Basketball vs Syracuse Game Info



What: Indiana Basketball vs Syracuse Basketball

When: Tuesday Nov. 30th, 7:00 pm (EST)

Where: Carrier Dome, Syracuse

Watch Anywhere: Gamepass

The 2-3 zone that Syracuse employs usually gives teams fits for a good 10 minutes in the game if the other team has trouble shooting the ball. However, the Hoosiers shoot over 36% from beyond the arc and over 56% inside it. So you can expect them to take the mid-range opportunities when they present themselves.

2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Indiana vs Syracuse Men’s Basketball preview



Trayce Jackson-Davis has been superb yet again for the Hoosiers while also being efficient with his shooting. He’s hitting 66.2% of his shots (with virtually no outside shots taken). He’s also averaging 20.5 points per game and so will naturally be someone that the Orange have to keep an eye on and spy in the zone.

The Orange have a 20-point scorer themselves in Buddy Boeheim so the Hoosier defense will have to zone in on him. However, he may be the only guy they really have to be concerned with in this matchup. This team has been wildly uneven to start the season with only one Power-5 win against Arizona State, who is not very good in their own conference.

While it seems that Indiana has a major advantage here, the Orange zone is always a wildcard in how teams react. If shots don’t fall for the Hoosiers, this could be their first loss of the season and would give the ACC a notch under their belt in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

How to Watch Indiana vs Syracuse ACC/Big Ten Challenge Basketball



One of the major issues with watching college basketball is that the games are spread across numerous channels, which may or may not be part of your subscription package with your current service. If you’re missing the necessary channel for the game you want to watch, check out these services to find the one that’s best for you. Of course, you can stream college Basketball commitment free with Gamepass

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.99 for the weekend.

Watch Free Indiana’s Basketball Game at Syracuse

If recording games to view later is important to you, one service worth checking out is FuboTV. In addition to having th ESPN, ESPN2 and major sports channels of College Basketball and live local channels, FuboTV provides customers with 250 hours of cloud DVR storage.

At the standard price of $64.99, FuboTV does offer a free seven-day trial for new users. Live and local channels may be restricted by region, and games on local channels are subject to blackout. Click here to watch with 7 days free trial for Tuesday Indiana vs Syracuse men’s college Basketball Game in the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge from Dome.

The post Indiana vs Syracuse Basketball: Start Time, Live Stream, Preview for 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Indiana vs Syracuse Basketball: Start Time, Live Stream, Preview for 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge