A highly anticipated matchup between two teams in the top 20, this game will prove to be a true barometer of how good these teams can be this season. Villanova has proven it can hang with the likes of No. 2 UCLA, but the No. 17 Volunteers have not been tested yet this season. This game will tell us if the hype for Tennessee as a top SEC team is warranted or if it’s hot air.

Villanova vs Tennessee Game Info



What: Villanova University vs University of Tennessee

When: Saturday Nov. 20th, 1:00 pm (EST)

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut

Watch Anywhere: Gamepass and ESPNNews

Tennessee has yet to play a truly challenging opponent and should get tested early in this game against Villanova. The Wildcats have a patient offense and can hit threes almost at will. They have the 4th-best three-point shooting percentage early in this season and 3rd-best free throw percentage so you have to believe that if this game stays close, Villanova has an advantage.

However, the Volunteers are pretty big with four players who are 6-foot-10 or bigger. If Tennessee can take advantage of this and own the paint, it has a chance to win this game.

Villanova Wildcats vs Tennessee Volunteer men’s basketball preview



Villanova and Tennessee are both great teams with clearly different strengths. The Wildcats will try to beat you on the perimeter with their guard play. Those same guards will also try to post up and that could spell some trouble for the smaller Tennessee back court. Both Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore love to post up and might try to do that to smaller guards in Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi.

If the front court combinations of John Fulkerson, Jonas Aidoo, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, and Handje Tamba can get going, then Tennessee will have a great chance to win this game. Villanova just doesn’t have the size to compete with the Volunteers’ height and strength around the rim. The Wildcats’ biggest player is Nnanna Njoku at 6-foot-9 and he’s a freshman so he may not even be ready for a big moment like this.

The Vols have been shooting the three ball pretty well too at a near 43% clip. But they should be trying to bully Villanova close to the rim in what could prove to be a game of two distinctly different playing styles.

Where to stream Villanova vs Tennessee men’s basketball



