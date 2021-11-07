sman has been tearing his way through the Welterweight division, racking up 14 wins in a row – the most consecutive wins in history for the weight class. In fact, it has now been almost 9 years since his last (and only) loss.

While that in theory should put Usman safely in a winning position, Covington has proved his strength in this weight class. With 17 wins and only 2 losses and a previous Welterweight championship to his name, Covington is the best chance there is to topple Usman’s long streak.

A UFC 268 live stream will also feature the Women’s Strawweight title bout between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili, as well as the two big names Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler in a Lightweight bout.

Read on to see how to watch Usman vs Covington online from anywhere in the world with times, streaming platforms and all the key information.

How to order UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 PPV

What: UFC 268

UFC 268 When: Saturday, November 6, 2021 @ 10 p.m. EST

Saturday, November 6, 2021 @ 10 p.m. EST Where: Madison Square Garden – New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden – New York City, New York TV Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Watch Anywhere: FIGHTPASS

UFC 268 PPV Through ESPN+ Official (USA)

It will come as no surprise to dedicated UFC fans that in the US, ESPN+ will be the place to go to watch UFC 268. For existing ESPN+ customers, you can simply order the event, costing you $69.99. If you’re new to ESPN+, you can get a UFC Bundle which has both a full year of ESPN+ and the UFC 268 PPV – that will cost you $89.98. One final option for new customers is the Disney Bundle, offering ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu, all for just $13.99 a month. Whichever option you go with, you can tune in for the Early Prelims at 6pm ET, 3pm PT, Prelims at 8pm ET, 5pm PT and finally, the Main Card will end the night at 10pm ET, 7pm PT. UFC 268 PPV | CA$64.99 through UFC Fight Pass

The main card of UFC 268 will be available from loads of different streaming platforms. You can get it via UFC Fight Pass, Bell or The main card of UFC 268 will be available from loads of different streaming platforms. You can get it via UFC Fight Pass, Bell or Shaw , all hosting it for CA$64.99. You can catch the Early Prelims at 6pm ET, 3pm PT, the Prelims at 8pm ET, 5pm PT and the Main Card at 10pm ET, 7pm PT. A pay-per-view, UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 is furthermore carried on ESPN+, ESPN’s subscription service. Depending on where you are, ESPN+ may be restricted or altogether unavailable. In this case, we recommend you check out FIGHTPASS Watch UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 fight in Canada With no contracts or subscriptions, FIGHTPASS brings you the biggest sports and entertainment events from around the world, no VPN required. Rather than charging you for channels you don’t need or maintaining service for just a few times a month, PremiumTV lets you pay for just what you watch. This weekend’s UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 is being offered by Fightpass for just $39.99 Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili Fight Preview UFC fans are in for a great night with Saturday’s card, with not one, but two rematch title fights. Before Usman and Covington enter The Octagon to settle their score, Zhang (21-2-0) has her own to take care of in a revenge match against Namajunas. The top-contender to Namajunas in the women’s strawweight division, Zhang is a former champion herself, losing her title to Namajunas this past April at UFC 261 by first-round TKO Also on the main card, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will do battle in the UFC’s Lightweight Division. This is the overwhelming favorite to be Fight of the Night Frankie Edgar will look to get back on track against Marlon Vera. This could be a make-or-break for Edgar, 40, who is coming off a devastating KO loss to Cory Sandhagen earlier this year. Saturday’s early prelims start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass, followed by regular prelims at 8 p.m on ESPNEWS or ESPN+. The main card begins at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV. Check out the full fight card, below: Main Card Kamaru Usman (c) -330 vs. Colby Covington +260

Weili Zhang -115 vs. Rose Namajunas (c) -105

Marlon Vera -175 vs. Frankie Edgar +150

Shane Burgos -195 vs. Billy Quarantillo +165

Justin Gaethje -200 vs. Michael Chandler +170 Preliminary Card Alex Pereira -260 vs. Andreas Michailids +210

Bobby Green -175 vs. Al Iaquinta +150

Phil Hawes -330 vs. Chris Curtis +260

Ian Garry -380 vs. Jordan Williams +300

Nassourdine Imavov -125 vs. Edmen Shahbazyan +105

