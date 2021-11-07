The only place to watch the main card, which begins at 10 p.m. Eastern time, is on ESPN+, ESPN’s streaming service. The pay-per-view will set you back $69.99. If you do not yet subscribe to ESPN+, which normally costs $69.99 annually, you can buy it together with U.F.C. 268 for $89.98, saving $50.

UFC 268 Details

What: UFC 268

When: Saturday, November 6 with early prelims at 6pm ET

Where: Madison Square Garden – New York City

Channel: Prelims on ESPN+ – Main card PPV $69.99

Live Stream: FightPass

The prelims, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern, will air on ESPN+, ESPNews and ESPN Deportes. The early prelims started at 6 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+.

If that sounds like a lot of ESPN+, well that’s the point. ESPN pays the U.F.C. hundreds of millions of dollars annually for the exclusive right to show the sport in the United States. If you are a U.F.C. fan, or becoming one, you all but have to subscribe to ESPN+.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant Fight



What: Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant Title Fight

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant Title Fight When: Saturday, November 6, 2021 @ 9 p.m. EST

Saturday, November 6, 2021 @ 9 p.m. EST Where: MGM Grand Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada TV Broadcast: Showtime PPV

Showtime PPV watch anywhere: Fightpass

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant Title Fight Preview

The stage is set for history to be made inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas this weekend. One of the biggest names in boxing, Alvarez, 31, has the opportunity to become the undisputed champion at 168 pounds. After entering boxing as a welterweight, Alvarez has not been afraid to move around the divisions. He’s fought at light heavyweight and super welterweight in addition to being a multi-weight champion at middleweight and now super middleweight. In his career he’s taken on Floyd Mayweather Jr., and taken down Miguel Cotto, Billy Joe Saunders, Callum Smith, Gennadiy Golovkin, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. across 16 years of work. Now Plant will join that list.

Despite being a couple of years younger than Alvarez, Plant’s professional debut came a number of years afterward. When Plant first stepped in the ring, Alvarez had already won and lost his super middleweight titles before starting his climb back to the top. Just five years after his first fight, Plant took down Jose Uzcategui at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California to take the IBF world super middleweight belt. He’s held onto the title ever since, with three successful defenses. His most recent defense was this past January against Caleb Truax.

How to stream Canelo vs Plant fight



The super middleweight unification title match between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant on Saturday, November 6 is produced by Showtime. A pay-per-view event, the match may not be available where you are at. In this case, we recommend that you check out FIGHTPASS

A non-contract, non-subscription service, Fightpass brings you the biggest sports and entertainment events from around the world, without a VPN. No need to worry about canceling a trial or wasting money on channels you don’t use, with PremiumTV simply pay for what you want to see. You can watch the entire fight card in high-quality HD this weekend with fightpass for just $19.99

