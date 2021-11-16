Seton Hall looks like it’s going to be a top tier team in the Big East this season. They legitimately go nine or ten guys deep and are much better equipped to handle a season than they were last year. Not only do they have the bodies to go a full season, but they have the experience to make a nice run into March. The Pirates brought in several transfers this offseason with high major experience so that will help them too.

Michigan brings back quite a bit of experience itself in Hunter Dickinson, Adrien Nunez, Brandon Johns Jr., and Eli Brooks who all got regular minutes last season. They also brought in Devante’ Jones from Coastal Carolina and a top-5 recruiting class. Moussa Diabate, Caleb Houstan, Will Tschetter, Frankie Collins, Isaiah Barnes, and Kobi Bufkin.

How to watch Seton Hall vs Michigan



What: Seton Hall University vs Michigan University

When: Tuesday Nov 16th, 9:00 p.m. (EST)

Where: Crisler Center, Michigan

Watch Anywhere: Gamepass and FS1

Michigan is 2-1 in its appearances in the Gavitt Games with its lone loss coming to Xavier. The Wolverines have played the Pirates twice before, both times over 30 years ago. Michigan beat Seton Hall in 1989 in the NCAA Championship Game as part of its legendary title run and then again eight months later as part of the Duel in the Desert. Michigan won that game by five points and will host Seton Hall for the first time in this rarely played series.

Storyline: Seton Hall Pirates vs Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball

The Michigan Wolverines have a ton of talent and the depth to back it up for stretches as well. Their starting five is likely better than Seton Hall’s, but the depth could be the difference in this game. Michigan will have to rely on quite a few freshmen if fouls become a major issue in this game.

Having said that, a Michigan lineup with Caleb Houston and Hunter Dickinson is going to be tough to beat. Especially now that Dickinson is stepping out and hitting threes. The spacing should be there with Houston as an excellent shooting option as well so Seton Hall will have its hands full with those two.

However, Seton Hall has some bigger guards that Michigan might have trouble defending. That is where the experience and savviness could come into play for the Pirates. I don’t believe that they’ll continue shooting over 50% from beyond the arc — we are working with a small sample size after all — but they have proven even in one game, that they can get hot. The Wolverines will absolutely have to be wary of running guys off the lines and rely on Dickinson and Johns to protect the paint.

