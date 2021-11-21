A team will be named the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Champion for the first time today as Liberty and Northwestern face off this afternoon.

It’ll be the first time either team is in the championship game.

Match Details

What: Northwestern vs. Liberty

When: Today at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Ann Arbor, MI

Live Stream: GamepassTV

Northwestern vs. Liberty Preview

Northwestern beat Harvard in overtime on Friday 2-1 in the Final Four to earn their trip to the semifinal today.

It was the first final four in the program’s history and they came up big, as Northwestern junior Bente Baekers knocked in a penalty corner in the second minute of overtime to take the win.

Northwestern, who was the first team to score more than one point on Harvard all season, wasn’t the only team to surprise many on the way to their semifinal berth.

No. 5 Maryland look like the favorite on paper in the match, but No. 9 Liberty surprised many with a 3-2 win in double overtime.

History will be made today regardless of the winning team.

Liberty was 20-2-0 this season, while Northwestern finished with a 17-5 record.

How to watch Northwestern vs. Liberty DI Field Hockey National championship game

The Division I Field Hockey Championship between Northwestern and Liberty is being broadcasted on ESPNU, which is available for ESPN cable subscribers. You must have a television subscription through a TV provider to watch and the service is not the same as the ESPN subscription or you can try Gamepass.TV

We recommend PremiumTV for a crystal-clear HD stream for one flat rate and without the need for a subscription or VPN. It is available to stream globally. Checkout gamepass for 2021 DI field hockey championship game today.

