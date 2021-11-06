James Madison University is sitting in the number three spot. They recently accepted an invitation to the Sun Belt Division, which means they will make a move from the FCS to the FBS. Here guide to watch Campbell vs James Madison football live stream and how to watch the biggest game without cable.

JMU Football vs Campbell Game Info

What: James Madison University vs. Campbell University

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Bridgeforth Stadium

Watch Anywhere: Gamepass.TV

Campbell Fighting Camels vs. James Madison Dukes football preview



James Madison University has been impressive this season, amassing a 7-1 record very befitting of their number three ranking. The Dukes have a winnable game on their hands today as they take on the Campbell University Camels, who are 3-5 on the season.

Campbell is 2-3 in the Big South. Head coach Mike Minter is in his 9th season and has a 39-51 record in his tenure.

Campbell has found some success in their passing game, with Caleb Snead finding paydirt on 8 touchdowns this season.

However, they have had trouble stopping the run on defense. They are allowing 158 rushing yards per game.

That’s not a good sign for Campbell, who faces a JMU team that has plenty of offensive firepower. The JMU offense leads the conference in both scoring and total offense, while the defense is atop the conference is points allowed and yards allowed.

Where to watch Campbell vs. James Madison football Live Stream

If you’re in the Washington area, you can catch the game on NBC Sports Washington Plus. You can catch a live stream on Gamepass.TV which is only $9.95 day pass or $24.99 monthly and the best price for season pass is $49.99 . We recommend Gamepass for a one-time charge per game for a HF-quality stream to watch globally without the need of a VPN.

JMU Football vs Campbell stats

The Dukes score 9.2 more points per game (37.0) than the Fighting Camels give up (27.8).The Dukes have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Fighting Camels.

The Fighting Camels have averaged 13.3 more points this year (28.8) than the Dukes have allowed (15.5)The Fighting Camels have zero giveaways this season, while the Dukes have zero takeaways .

James Madison Stats and Trends

The Dukes have put an average of 37.0 points per game on the board this season, 9.2 more than the 27.8 the Fighting Camels have surrendered.

The Dukes offense has averaged 434.1 yards per game this season, 60.3 more than the 373.8 the Fighting Camels defense has allowed.

The Fighting Camels have allowed opposing rushing attacks to average 151.4 yards per game in 2021 compared to the 179.0 yards the Dukes offense has averaged on the ground per contest.

The Fighting Camels have forced three more turnovers this season (7) than the Dukes have committed (4).

Campbell Stats and Trends

The Fighting Camels, on average, are scoring 13.3 more points per game this year (28.8) than the Dukes are allowing (15.5).

The Fighting Camels offense holds a 74.7-yard advantage in yards gained per game versus yards allowed by the Dukes defense this season (307.5 to 232.8).

The Fighting Camels are averaging 96.3 rushing yards per game, 34.9 more than the Dukes are allowing (61.4).

The Fighting Camels have committed three more turnovers this season (14) than the Dukes have forced (11)

The post How to Watch JMU football vs Campbell: Live Stream, Start Time for Week 10 CAA Football appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to Watch JMU football vs Campbell: Live Stream, Start Time for Week 10 CAA Football