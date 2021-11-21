The Division I Football Championship Committee will release the bracket for the 2021 fall FCS Playoffs on Sunday morning.
A 24-team field will be revealed after the spring playoff was reduced to 16 teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eleven teams will receive automatic bids while 13 will be selected as an at-large. Click here to watch FCS Playoff Selection Show 2021.
The committee will use criteria to select the field including, but not limited to, overall record, record against Division I opponents, record against opponents from other automatic qualifying conferences, record against FBS opponents, head-to-head record, common opponents’ record, FCS Coaches Poll, NCAA Simple Rating System data and input from regional advisory committees.
How to watch 2021 FCS selection show
Date: Sunday, Nov. 21
Start time: 12:30 PM ET
TV channel: ESPNU
Live stream: Click here
Everything you need to know for selections
What is the most recent Coaches Poll?
- Sam Houston State
- James Madison
- Montana State
- North Dakota State
- Kennesaw State
- Eastern Washington
- Montana
- UT Martin
- Villanova
- East Tennessee State
- UC Davis
- Southeastern Louisiana
- South Dakota State
- Missouri State
- Southern Illinois
- South Dakota
- Jackson State
- Sacramento State
- Incarnate Word
- Princeton
- Dartmouth
- Stephen F. Austin
- Mercer
- Monmouth
- Florida A&M
Projected playoff field, according to NoBowls.com
Projections before Saturday’s games
- Automatic bids
- Sam Houston State
- Montana State
- Kennesaw State
- Villanova
- North Dakota State
- Sacred Heart
- UT Martin
- Holy Cross
- Davidson
- East Tennessee State
- Incarnate Word
- At-large bids
- Eastern Washington
- Florida A&M
- James Madison
- Mercer
- Missouri State
- Montana
- Rhode Island
- Sacramento State
- Southeastern Louisiana
- South Dakota
- South Dakota State
- Southern Illinois
- UC Davis
- National seeds
- Sam Houston State
- Montana State
- James Madison
- North Dakota State
- Eastern Washington
- Villanova
- East Tennessee State
- Sacramento State
- Bubble burst
- Monmouth
- Stephen F. Austin
- William & Mary
- Northern Iowa
