The Division I Football Championship Committee will release the bracket for the 2021 fall FCS Playoffs on Sunday morning.

A 24-team field will be revealed after the spring playoff was reduced to 16 teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eleven teams will receive automatic bids while 13 will be selected as an at-large. Click here to watch FCS Playoff Selection Show 2021.

The committee will use criteria to select the field including, but not limited to, overall record, record against Division I opponents, record against opponents from other automatic qualifying conferences, record against FBS opponents, head-to-head record, common opponents’ record, FCS Coaches Poll, NCAA Simple Rating System data and input from regional advisory committees.

How to watch 2021 FCS selection show

Date: Sunday, Nov. 21

Start time: 12:30 PM ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: Click here

Everything you need to know for selections

The 2021 FCS football championship selection show is Sunday, Nov. 21 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The selections will mark the return of the FCS football championship’s 24-team field after the 2020 season featured a modified playoff field in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the show, you can find this year’s complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com.

What is the most recent Coaches Poll?

  1. Sam Houston State
  2. James Madison
  3. Montana State
  4. North Dakota State
  5. Kennesaw State
  6. Eastern Washington
  7. Montana
  8. UT Martin
  9. Villanova
  10. East Tennessee State
  11. UC Davis
  12. Southeastern Louisiana
  13. South Dakota State
  14. Missouri State
  15. Southern Illinois
  16. South Dakota
  17. Jackson State
  18. Sacramento State
  19. Incarnate Word
  20. Princeton
  21. Dartmouth
  22. Stephen F. Austin
  23. Mercer
  24. Monmouth
  25. Florida A&M

Projected playoff field, according to NoBowls.com

Projections before Saturday’s games

  • Automatic bids
  • Sam Houston State
  • Montana State
  • Kennesaw State
  • Villanova
  • North Dakota State
  • Sacred Heart
  • UT Martin
  • Holy Cross
  • Davidson
  • East Tennessee State
  • Incarnate Word
  • At-large bids
  • Eastern Washington
  • Florida A&M
  • James Madison
  • Mercer
  • Missouri State
  • Montana
  • Rhode Island
  • Sacramento State
  • Southeastern Louisiana
  • South Dakota
  • South Dakota State
  • Southern Illinois
  • UC Davis
  • National seeds
  • Sam Houston State
  • Montana State
  • James Madison
  • North Dakota State
  • Eastern Washington
  • Villanova
  • East Tennessee State
  • Sacramento State
  • Bubble burst
  • Monmouth
  • Stephen F. Austin
  • William & Mary
  • Northern Iowa

The post How to watch FCS Playoff selection show 2021: Live Stream, schedule and How to watch on TV appeared first on Project Spurs.

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to watch FCS Playoff selection show 2021: Live Stream, schedule and How to watch on TV