The Division I Football Championship Committee will release the bracket for the 2021 fall FCS Playoffs on Sunday morning.

A 24-team field will be revealed after the spring playoff was reduced to 16 teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eleven teams will receive automatic bids while 13 will be selected as an at-large. Click here to watch FCS Playoff Selection Show 2021.

The committee will use criteria to select the field including, but not limited to, overall record, record against Division I opponents, record against opponents from other automatic qualifying conferences, record against FBS opponents, head-to-head record, common opponents’ record, FCS Coaches Poll, NCAA Simple Rating System data and input from regional advisory committees.

How to watch 2021 FCS selection show

Date: Sunday, Nov. 21

Start time: 12:30 PM ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: Click here

Everything you need to know for selections

The 2021 FCS football championship selection show is Sunday, Nov. 21 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The selections will mark the return of the FCS football championship’s 24-team field after the 2020 season featured a modified playoff field in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the show, you can find this year’s complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com. What is the most recent Coaches Poll? Sam Houston State James Madison Montana State North Dakota State Kennesaw State Eastern Washington Montana UT Martin Villanova East Tennessee State UC Davis Southeastern Louisiana South Dakota State Missouri State Southern Illinois South Dakota Jackson State Sacramento State Incarnate Word Princeton Dartmouth Stephen F. Austin Mercer Monmouth Florida A&M Projected playoff field, according to NoBowls.com Projections before Saturday’s games Automatic bids

Sam Houston State

Montana State

Kennesaw State

Villanova

North Dakota State

Sacred Heart

UT Martin

Holy Cross

Davidson

East Tennessee State

Incarnate Word

At-large bids

Eastern Washington

Florida A&M

James Madison

Mercer

Missouri State

Montana

Rhode Island

Sacramento State

Southeastern Louisiana

South Dakota

South Dakota State

Southern Illinois

UC Davis

National seeds

Sam Houston State

Montana State

James Madison

North Dakota State

Eastern Washington

Villanova

East Tennessee State

Sacramento State

Bubble burst

Monmouth

Stephen F. Austin

William & Mary

Northern Iowa

The post How to watch FCS Playoff selection show 2021: Live Stream, schedule and How to watch on TV appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to watch FCS Playoff selection show 2021: Live Stream, schedule and How to watch on TV